Really, she was “othering” Wu? What? The Constitution of the United States requires that to be president you have to be born here and “been fourteen years a resident within the United States.” Is that “othering” the rest of the world, or perhaps just some common sense?

I have never used Twitter; in fact, I stay away from Facebook and all its ilk. So I don’t need or want to be told, in the article “Essaibi George’s comments on Wu criticized” (Metro, Oct. 1), about tweets criticizing mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George because, when asked in a radio interview, she said that being born in Boston and having spent her entire life there might be advantageous over rival Michelle Wu’s Chicago roots. If you want to report on the interview, fine, but leave the tweets out of it, please.

Don’t let blather of social media drown out fact that both candidates are strong

Further, Wu could claim that her experience elsewhere might bring new and fresh ideas to Boston.

Both candidates are good people, and the voters of Boston will make the choice. I just ask to be spared the juvenile venom that populates social media. When the Globe becomes a transcription service for social media, I will have to move on.

Philip Mahler

Carlisle





The born-and-raised question arises, with an asterisk

Annissa Essaibi George suggested that she would be a better mayor than would Michelle Wu because she was born in Boston and Wu was not.

Someone should ask her to compare the number of times in, say, the last eight years that Wu has paid her Boston real estate taxes on time and Essaibi George has not.

Eli Bortman

Peabody





Essaibi George’s meeting with people with disabilities underreported

Re “Pressley backs Wu, adds national voice to race” (Page A1, Oct. 2): For decades, people with disabilities have not been acknowledged, especially during political campaigns. Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George invited people with disabilities to a roundtable last week at WORK Inc. The discussion was well attended by people with disabilities and family members who care for people with disabilities. Topics such as housing, accessibility, employment, and education were discussed.

During the meeting, a Globe reporter was in attendance and witnessed the dynamic conversation of what the next mayor of Boston could do to improve the lives of people with disabilities. Yet when I read the article on Saturday, again the voices of people with disabilities were put aside. Just one line in the article read, “On Friday, Essaibi George stood outside after meeting with Bostonians who are disabled and their allies.” Nothing was reported about the topics or the issues that were raised to a candidate for mayor of Boston.

It continues to be a disgrace that these voices are being dismissed. I commend Essaibi George for including Bostonians with disabilities in the conversation and validating the importance of everyone’s having a voice.

Jim Cassetta

CEO

WORK Inc.

Dorchester