Orchids have a reputation for being high maintenance. So do humans. The latter want beautiful things, but only if they’re easy to care for. This is where a common but misguided bit of orchid care advice comes in — not “Just add water” but “Just add an ice cube.” Because some people throw orchids away after the petals fall, either because they think the plant is dead or because they no longer find it attractive, some flower sellers would have us believe that a single ice cube a month in an orchid’s pot is the key to a long life, an approach designed to prevent both under- and overwatering.

Sales of orchids have soared throughout the pandemic , making them the world’s most popular blooming plant. Peering into an orchid flower is like putting a conch to one’s ear — an epiphany of size, a lesson in how small things can open worlds. The blooms of Dracula simia resemble the faces of monkeys ; the egret orchid blossoms into a spiky angel; the Caladenia melanema looks like a ballerina in fifth position. Who wouldn’t want one in their home, especially during a long housebound stretch?

Too bad it doesn’t work. The result is that orchids end up in the trash.

Giant Helleborine, or Epipactis gigantea. More than 25,000 orchid species exist. Flickr/rawpixel.com

Their dispensability embodies a notion that living things lose value and appeal when they’re challenging or when they stop pleasing us. Adherents of this idea, though, miss out on the rewards. It’s thrilling to notice a flower spike jutting from an orchid and knowing that you helped coax it to grow by understanding its needs. That’s where orchids’ real beauty comes from.

In a case of cross-species “Takes one to know one,” only humans would describe orchids as temperamental. On an evolutionary scale, they’re anything but: More than 25,000 orchid species exist, four times the number of mammal species. Orchids proliferate across the globe partly because they achieved what half of all ancient plant life could not: They survived the third extinction event by diversifying. A rapid evolutionary response prompted orchids to develop an additional set of genes and then split into five subfamilies. When properly maintained, orchids can live longer than humans — a tiger orchid in the Singapore Botanic Gardens is roughly 160 years old.

“There is something clever and un-plantlike about their determination to survive . . . and their genius for seducing human beings,” Susan Orlean writes in “The Orchid Thief.” Indeed, orchids have cast spells on people for centuries. In the 1800s, royalty sought them as symbols of wealth. The mania, which parallels the current pandemic houseplant craze, was dubbed “orchidelirium.” Collecting orchids required money and patience, as specimens had to grow large enough to divide and propagate, a more challenging process than it is with most other flowers. (Orchids are also difficult to grow from seed.) Modern technology allows for much faster cultivation and hybridization of orchid species and has helped fuel their booming popularity.

I’ve observed in my orchids a kind of spooky suggestion of sentience — their long, fingerlike roots stretch in exploration, brush a shelf before moving toward the wall, feel out their surroundings. Orchids seem to be more alien creature than plant.

So why do people have trouble keeping them alive?

The ice cube hack sheds light on the answer: Instead of being about what the orchid needs, it’s about convenience for the human tending it. Customers get a beautiful living thing that poses no inconvenience. Good deal, right? They are not unlike those who sought cute, furry relief during the pandemic but are returning or abandoning their new pets because they figured out that pets are work.

Acquiring an orchid means entering into a relationship. I feel that way every time I get a plant, but with orchids it’s more serious — they don’t date casually. Owning orchids means learning about their individual requirements and doing my best to provide what they need. That might include setting them on pebble trays, using a fan to increase air flow, or buying special fertilizer — all reasonably simple accommodations, no blood sacrifice required.

Plant care has one overarching rule: Try to replicate the plant’s natural conditions. If a plant grows on the forest floor, it needs dappled sunlight, not intense direct light. If a plant grows in the desert, it doesn’t need much water. This applies to orchids, though one has to identify a species in order to tend it properly. Lady Slipper orchids can grow in the soil of New England forests, while many tropical orchids grow on trees and absorb nutrients from the air. The most common orchid is the Phalænopsis, or moth orchid. This species, native to Southeast Asia and Northern Australia, naturally doesn’t like the cold.

Phalænopsis, or moth orchid, is native to Southeast Asia and Northern Australia and doesn't like the cold. Wikimedia Commons/rawpixel.com

Orchids want a real shower and a thorough drying-out. This mimics the natural cycle and encourages deeper root growth. Ice, which melts slowly and trickles water down through the plant, is the opposite of a good, soaking rain. It can also damage an orchid’s roots and leaves.

And then there is the question of patience, which humans tend not to win prizes for, either. Once an orchid drops its flowers, it can be another six months before it blooms again — and only then with assiduous tending. Putting on a colorful show takes lots of energy. More often, orchids are given up for dead and wind up in the bin.

Last year, my partner sent me three mini-orchids for Valentine’s Day. They froze during shipping, arriving flowerless and frostbitten. The company said their orchids die in transit all the time and that they’d send replacements (I declined). “Breakage,” or in this case dispensability, is baked into countless business models, but the breathtaking beauty of an orchid isn’t something humans should feel comfortable throwing away.

One of the frozen orchids died. I cut back the leaves on the other two, revealing coils of struggling roots, and I tended them as best I could, even when I couldn’t observe any improvements. This spring, 15 months after arriving half-dead in a box, one of them bloomed. Fuchsia flowers emerged in a triumph of beauty, as though the plants somehow knew how close they’d come to ending up in the trash.

Joelle Renstrom is a science writer who teaches at Boston University.