In defense of the Boston Public Schools spending government COVID-relief money on air conditioning for old schools, I will gladly share a video of me teaching during the heat wave last year.

Our school is situated across from a beach and, at dismissal, parents thought I had gone swimming, I was so drenched in sweat. Children vomited and nearly passed out from the heat. This went on for days.

Global warming tells me we haven’t seen the end of these conditions.