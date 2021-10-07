In the months ahead, the most successful employees, employers, and workplaces will be those that embrace flexibility in its many iterations.

Despite the initial optimism for reopening at the start of the summer season — as vaccination rates increased and COVID-19 case numbers began to dip — the emergence of the Delta variant has thrown a wrench in employees’ and employers’ plans. We don’t yet know the full scale of mitigation measures needed, but it’s clear that a full-scale return to pre-pandemic office norms is not on the horizon.

Nearly 22 months into this pandemic, many of us who have worked remotely are fully familiar with Zoom fatigue. We miss seeing our peers in living color or meeting new people who inspire us to dream, create, and perform. For many women, this in-person interaction is crucial to their success; companies and colleagues must support women in the workforce and inspire female founders to gain a stake in the billions of venture capital dollars invested every year.

As pandemic concerns multiply, women raising children have been more likely to take on extra child-care and household duties, leading nearly twice as many mothers with kids under the age of 10 to leave the workforce as fathers with similarly aged children. The same care goes beyond just working mothers with small children: Women are leaving their jobs and — in some cases — their careers, to care for their families and loved ones as a result of the pandemic. Uncertainty around whether in-person school will continue threatens to disproportionately exacerbate these impacts on women.

This means employers have a duty to their female employees (and their bottom line) to embrace flexible policies around the future of the workplace, ensuring that women employees have an opportunity to thrive equal to men in the workforce.

While employers owe their workers clear communication and flexible working arrangements, the most impactful step that could be taken to ensure that women do not fall permanently behind as a result of the pandemic lies in the hands of Congress. Expanding child-care options for parents of young children and ending America’s status as the only rich country without a national paid maternity leave law would not only undo the harm the pandemic has done to many women’s careers, but also result in a dramatic step toward true gender equality in the workplace.

According to a McKinsey survey, a majority of remote workers would prefer a hybrid working model post-pandemic. For many employees, hybrid models provide the best of both worlds: in-person collaboration and at-home focus. A hybrid model may also require a different kind of office in a different physical place. In many parts of the country, shared work spaces positioned near where employees live may make more sense than returning to downtown skyscrapers with expensive rents and long commutes.

For women who are rejoining the workforce, flexible and hybrid models will be especially important for enabling them to balance the many tasks on their plates and plug back into professional networks that can support their career growth.

There are two clear paths forward for employers to ensure women are not left behind in the workforce, and they are flexible work arrangements and better access to care. It’s not perfect but it’s progress.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo is founder and former CEO of Care.com and currently executive chairwoman of The Wing.