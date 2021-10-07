“We’ve eliminated the athlete’s village in Hopkinton,” Grilk said. “We’re implementing a rolling start for the first time. We’re also starting an hour earlier, just to space everybody out.”

“We’ve reduced our field size this year by just about 40 percent,” Thomas S. Grilk, chief executive officer of the Boston Athletic Association, the longtime organizer of the race, said during a public safety briefing near the finish line in Copley Square. The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

This year’s Boston Marathon , slated for Monday, will include a battery of safety precautions to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, officials said Thursday.

Dr. Pierre A. D’hemecourt, a co-medical director of the marathon, laid out additional safeguards.

“Starting tomorrow, [and continuing] Saturday, Sunday, any of the athletes coming in town to get their registration in order to get in the Hynes Center for that, they’ve got to show up ... at the medical tent right over there and provide proof of their vaccination, proper vaccination,” D’hemecourt said.

That shouldn’t be a problem for most runners, he said.

“If they don’t have that, and we suspect that about 95 percent will actually have proper cards by a survey sent out, then they get a COVID test,” D’hemecourt said. “If they have a negative COVID test, or they have positive proof of vaccination, then they will be granted a bracelet. ... They have to wear that the whole weekend to get into any of the venues, including the buses to start the race.”

He added that masks will be required on the buses, and the “rolling start” will go a long way toward protecting participants.

“So, the rolling start starts here in Boston, between 8 and 9, the elite athletes, the wheelchair athletes, the para-athletes, the hand cyclists, will be starting the race,” he said. “Then starting at 9, all of the other runners will have a special color code to show up at a specific time that they have to adhere to, to be taken out to Hopkinton. So several buses ... will end up in Hopkinton, drop the athletes off. ... They can use the restroom, they can get a water, but they are encouraged to immediately start running.”

That’ll help with social distancing, he said.

“That avoids A, the congregation of a lot of people out in Hopkinton,” D’hemecourt said. “Number two, the race itself is being much more protected, because the athletes will have much more space to socially distance.”

He said race officials will work to protect the community, too.

“And I think getting the word out, perhaps even with this [news] conference, is to not congregate in large groups” of spectators, D’hemecourt said. “We’re trying to really discourage that, making sure that people socially distance. And when you have to associate, when you have to get together, you have to wear a mask.”

Security also will be robust, according to Samantha Phillips, director of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“As in past years, the public should expect to see a significant law enforcement presence along the race route, which is standard for the Boston Marathon,” Phillips said. “In addition to police, fire, emergency medical services from host communities, more than 1,000 state and federal law enforcement personnel will assist with security.”

The National Guard also will be on duty.

“Also, as in past years the Massachusetts Army National Guard will provide personnel to support health and safety operations, as well as our partners from the Department of Fire Services,” Phillips said.

Her words were echoed by State Police Lieutenant Colonel James Hanlon.

“I can assure you, it’s a very comprehensive and layered approach to security at this year’s event,” Hanlon said. “We do have plainclothes, uninformed officers, K-9 officers, bomb detection officers, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing that’ll be providing security to the cities and towns along this route.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI Boston office, said law enforcement officials are working tirelessly to keep the race safe.

“In the coming days, 20,000 runners and the spectators cheering them on will join us here at the finish line to celebrate the 125th running of the Boston Marathon,” Bonavolonta said. “Everyone participating in this year’s marathon should know that we are singularly focused on finding and stopping any potential threat, and we are working around the clock to ensure this year’s race is a safe and successful one.”

Specially trained units are ready to go, he continued.

“Our highly trained, specialty teams,” including bomb technicians, “SWAT team members, evidence response team, and crisis negotiation teams, just to name a few, are prepared and will be standing by to respond to any possible occurrence that may require action on our part,” Bonavolonta said.

He said there’s currently no credible threat to the event.

“At this point in time, neither the FBI nor any other agency in the United States government is aware of any specific or credible threat directed at this year’s race,” he said. “However, with the state’s reopening, and as we resume attendance at large venues and public gatherings, we urge everyone to remain vigilant and be aware of your surroundings. ... If you see something suspicious, say something.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.