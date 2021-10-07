Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn't worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Cleveland's quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

For now, Baker Mayfield’s going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes.

It’s possible Mayfield can make it through the season and then undergo a procedure to fix the tear. But nothing is guaranteed and Mayfield’s injury will make him even more of a target, starting Sunday against star defensive end Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns have veteran Case Keenum as a backup to Mayfield should they need him.

Mayfield and the Browns (3-1) had been downplaying his injury. But an awful performance — 15 of 33 with several head-scratching incompletions — at Minnesota last week led to speculation that's he's more seriously injured.

On Wednesday, Mayfield acknowledged he's wearing a shoulder harness and his comment that “it shouldn't” be impacting his throws essentially confirmed that the injury is altering how he plays.

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt hasn’t noticed Mayfield’s accuracy bothering him in practice, but knows his QB isn’t healthy.

“Obviously, it bothers him,” said Van Pelt, a quarterback for nine seasons in the NFL and who had labrum tears in both shoulders. "It's sore, I'm sure. His sleep is probably something that is tough, sleeping on his left side, but that's part of the deal.

"That's part of playing in the NFL. A lot of guys this time of the year and throughout the course of the year get nicked up and play through it.”

Broncos’ Bridgewater back at practice

Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bridgewater worked with the starters and was listed as limited on the injury report. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater left the Broncos’ 23-7 loss to the Ravens at halftime after taking a helmet to his chin from Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh. The hit wasn’t flagged. Nor was a whistle blown on the previous play when wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer suffered a chest injury when he was hit by cornerback Tavon Young.

Coach Vic Fangio argued both should have been whistled, Oweh for a high hit on the QB and Young for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Fangio sent the plays to NFL headquarters and intimated the league concurred with him.

“I did” hear back “and I’m not sure I’m supposed to share it with you, but you can figure it out,” Fangio said, smiling.

Backup Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp, was ineffective in his first appearance as a backup. Denver punted on his first four series and he threw an end zone interception with 3 seconds left on his final drive.

Falcons’ Ridley out vs. Jets

Atlanta Falcons leading receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons.

After Ridley was not present for Thursday’s practice, the Falcons announced Ridley would not accompany the team to London “due to a personal matter.”

“We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter,” the team said in a statement.

The Falcons will be limited at the position as Russell Gage will miss another game with an ankle injury.

Ridley leads Atlanta with 27 catches for 255 yards. He has only one touchdown reception.

Ridley had seven catches for 80 yards, but had two drops in last week’s 34-30 loss to Washington. On Monday, coach Arthur Smith described Ridley’s performance as “up and down.”

“We expect more and Calvin knows that,” Smith said. “I’m not telling anything that I don’t tell the players. He’s one of our top guys. He’s one of our captains. Nobody’s got higher expectations than he does for himself than we do so that’s why I call his number. I believe in Calvin but like all of us, we can all play better.”

Panthers’ McCaffrey no fan of Thursday games

Add Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.

The Carolina Panthers’ 2019 All-Pro running back said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23 contributed to his strained hamstring, which held him out of last week’s 36-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice, but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers (3-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3).

However, Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said that will be a game-time decision.

McCaffrey pulled up during a first-quarter run against the Texans in Week 3 and has not played since.

He called the injury “extremely frustrating” and said it could have been avoided with more rest.

“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You go through a lot in a football game and then you really get two days to recover — and one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel and then go out and play in a football game. It’s tough.”

In other injury news, Panthers left tackle Cam Erving (neck) missed his second straight day of practice and center Matt Paradis was added to the injury report with an illness. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

NFLPA vote scheduled for Friday

Player representatives are scheduled to vote Friday on whether to extend DeMaurice Smith’s contract as executive director of the NFL Players Association, or open the election process to additional candidates next year, according to multiple people familiar with the situation.

The vote of player reps for the 32 teams comes after players on a 14-member selection committee were split — 7-7 — on the issue in a vote Tuesday, according to those people with knowledge of the process, who spoke to The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity because the NFLPA did not announce the voting result.

Smith was elected to the job in 2009 and was reelected in 2012 and 2015. In 2017, the 14-member selection committee voted unanimously to extend Smith’s contract without opening the process to other candidates the following spring. No vote of the board of player reps was required that time because of the unanimous vote of the selection committee, and Smith was signed to a four-year contract extension that expires next year.

He negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement with the league and team owners that was ratified by the players in a narrow vote in March 2020. Smith also worked with the league last year to ensure that the NFL played a full 2020 season amid the pandemic, with a series of games being rescheduled but none canceled.

Ex-Cowboys LB Smith joins Packers

Jaylon Smith has joined the Green Bay Packers, one day after the Dallas Cowboys released the veteran linebacker.

The Packers officially announced they had signed Smith. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had talked earlier Thursday about how the former Cowboy would fit in with the Packers.

“I just think [he’s] a veteran guy who’s played at a really high level and just can bring kind of a mentality and leadership to our defense,” LaFleur said.

“Certainly he’s going to be behind quite a bit, being the fact we’re heading to Week 5 and it’s a totally different system, so there’s going to be a lot of work that needs to be put in, not only from him but from our coaching staff to get him up to speed, but we’ll let him kind of come in here and compete to play.”

LaFleur added that it’s “highly unlikely” that Smith would play for the Packers (3-1) as soon as Sunday’s game in Cincinnati (3-1).

Smith made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement in 2019 and led the Cowboys in tackles each of the past two seasons, but his play had dipped over the past year. Smith played just 16 snaps in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Cowboys cleared the way for rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall pick in this year’s draft.