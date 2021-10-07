Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The league and players’ union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price’s wife, Angela , cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children. “Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path for anyone who is struggling,” she wrote. “No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better. Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the best possible decision for us.” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be in the program for at least 30 days …. Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman was suspended for one preseason game and one regular-season game without pay for boarding Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins in the Flames’ 3-2 exhibition loss at Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets listed Kyrie Irving as ineligible to play in their home exhibition game Friday, another strong indication he has not met New York’s vaccination requirement. Irving has not been with the Nets for any of their practices in New York, where professional athletes are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to practice or play. The Nets are prevented by law from revealing whether he has been vaccinated, but listed him as “ineligible to play” in the injury report for their preseason game Friday against Milwaukee. There is nothing related to the NBA that would cause a player to have that designation. Unless Irving is vaccinated, he would have to miss the Nets’ 41 home games and their two road games against the New York Knicks. The NBA has said he wouldn’t be paid for any of those games.

GOLF

Jon Rahm gets off to strong start in Spanish Open

Back in front of his home crowd for the first time in nearly two years, Jon Rahm didn’t let them down. The top-ranked golfer got off to a fast start on his return to Spain, shooting an 8-under-par 63 in the first round of the Spanish Open in Madrid to sit in third place. Rahm was at 6 under after his first eight holes before making his only bogey and then finished with three more birdies on his back nine.

SOCCER

Saudi Arabian wealth fund buys Newcastle United

A bid led by a Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund purchased Newcastle United of the English Premier League, concluding 18 months of wrangling related to concerns over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and accusations of pirating sports broadcast rights. A Saudi consortium led by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which invests on behalf of the Saudi government, completed the acquisition of 100 percent of Newcastle United Limited and Newcastle United Football Club Limited from St. James Holdings Limited on Thursday — a day after Saudi Arabia allowed the Qatari-owned BeIN Sports network to be aired inside the kingdom … Japan surprisingly lost, 1-0, to Saudi Arabia in Seoul to leave its chances of a seventh successive World Cup appearance hanging in the balance. Japan has now lost two of the first three games in Group B to sit 6 points behind Saudi Arabia and leader Australia … federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas. In a scathing recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts blamed Kathryn Mayorga’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for inappropriately basing the civil damages lawsuit on leaked and stolen documents shown to be privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

MISCELLANY

The Brunswick High School football team’s season has been canceled and its coach fired following a hazing investigation that revealed “serious misbehavior” at an overnight team retreat, the school department said. The Brunswick School Department said in a letter to the community that longtime varsity coach Daniel Cooper was fired. School officials said they could not safely field a varsity team given the removal of players from the team, injuries and other factors. The school department’s lawyer had conducted an investigation into allegations that a sex toy was put in the mouth of a boy while team members restrained him during a preseason retreat at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick, the Portland Press Herald reported .… Gordon Hudson, an All-American tight end for BYU and a college football hall of famer, died Sept. 27 in San Jose, Calif. He was 59.

