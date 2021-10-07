That pitch has been getting hit, harder than the others, over his nine starts this season. And while 100 percent compliance with his previous elite level of production is perhaps to be asking for too much for any pitcher coming off that type of surgery, Sale expects more from himself.

The secret to him rediscovering his No. 1-caliber ace mojo in his Tommy John-abbreviated return season may come down to him regaining consistency with his change-up, the third pitch he needs to accompany his fastball and slider.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even though he’s so good at it, Chris Sale hopes to be done with self-flagellation this season.

And on the eve of his start in Game 2 of the Division Series against the Rays, Sale dropped a few hints that he is on the verge of becoming someone special again.

“I think the biggest flaw in that is the consistency,” said Sale. “You know, I worked a lot this week, I was able to work a lot this week on my mechanics and getting a better arm action and just feeling more comfortable on the mound.”

Sale looked truly uncomfortable Sunday in the regular-season finale in Washington. His teammates salvaged the woeful 2⅓-inning start and 2-0 hole he left them in —the first run he gave up was a homer on a change-up — to rally for a 7-5 victory that clinched the top AL wild card spot.

“I did absolutely nothing to help our team win, I actually put us in a horrendous spot in that game,” said Sale. “Our guys could have talent that one of two ways, you know, and gotten down [about] me going there doing what I was supposed to do and the plan not unfolding.”

Even though Sale posted a very respectable 3.16 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over his nine starts this season, he was at maybe three-quarters peak form.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is nothing if not an optimist when it comes to his players, and he looks at Sale’s season in a positive light, one that also bodes well for his Game 2 start.

“I mean, not too many guys can come out of Tommy John surgery and you throw him in the middle of a pennant race and do the things that he has done, he has given us a chance to win,” said Cora. “I think he has been solid. We talk about the change-up. I don’t think the change-up is where he wants to, but he felt like this week he made a few adjustments that might play tomorrow, and I think the slider will be there tomorrow and he is going to give us a chance to win the game.”

Sale basically said “you betcha” when it came to being one of the starters Cora will call upon to pitch in relief, but Cora hinted that making that move is not high on the manager’s to-do list.

If anything, he’s lined up to start a Game 5.

“With him we’re going to be very careful as far as if he’s going to be in the bullpen or not for obvious reasons, right?” said Cora. “But if it’s up to him, he probably would be out there. He will be in the bullpen today but these guys are important for the present and obviously for the future of the organization.”

Sale’s future with the Red Sox organization extends through the 2024 season, when Sale will be 35 years old and the Red Sox might have discovered, or even developed, by then their own young starter to step into the No. 1 pitcher slot.

Shane Baz, the Game 2 starter for Tampa Bay, may be the latest ace in the making for the Rays.

Just 22 years old, Baz has made exactly three big-league starts, all coming at the end of the Rays’ season after Baz rocketed through the Rays’ system, Double- and Triple-A. He struck out 113 batters with just 13 walks over 78-⅔ innings with a 2.06 ERA.

He did not deviate much at all from those numbers over his three big-league starts: 18 strikeouts, three walks over 13-⅓ innings with a 2.03 ERA.

Rays manager Kevin Cash appreciated the rarity of placing so much trust in a pitcher this young and inexperienced.

“Tell me about it,” said Cash. “He showed us enough in his three outings that we felt good about it . . . Very confident that he is fully equipped to go out there and pitch well against a very good Red Sox lineup.”

Baz has not faced the Red Sox lineup before, and before Thursday night’s first pitch, he had not even attended a postseason game.

Baz thought his new look against the Red Sox “can be good — like, it can be bad also but I think it’s cool just to face new guys.”

Everything will be new for both Baz and the Red Sox hitters Friday night.

The only thing new Sale’s looking for is one of his three pitches.

If he finds it, the same old Sale is exactly who the Red Sox are looking for.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.