Nadine Abdat, North Andover — In a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win against Andover, the 5-foot-11-inch junior registered 6 kills and 4 blocks. She followed with 13 kills and 7 blocks in a 3-1 win against Dracut.
Raimey Little, Concord-Carlisle — The senior setter totaled 27 assists and 14 digs in a Dual County League sweep against Wayland, following five dump kills in a 3-1 victory against Belmont.
Cailyn Mackintosh, Franklin – The senior captain reached 1,000 career assists against Stoughton, recording 24 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills, and 7 digs during the win. She also tallied 34 assists, 4 aces, 4 kills, and 15 digs in last Friday’s win over Milford.
Sami Shore, King Philip — In a Hockomock sweep against Attleboro, the junior middle hitter tallied 11 kills and 3 blocks. Shore added another 8 kills, 4 aces, and 3 digs in a 3-0 win over Oliver Ames for the 11-0 Warriors.
Samantha Thoeun, Lynn Classical — The senior co-captain and setter recorded 20 assists during a 3-0 Greater Boston League win against Revere, surpassing the 100-assist mark for the season. In a sweep against Medford, Thoeun totaled 10 assists and 6 kills.
Lily Welch, Whitman-Hanson — A senior middle hitter, she recorded 12 kills and 6 blocks in a 3-1 Patriot League victory against Marshfield on Friday. In Monday’s match against Pembroke, she totaled 20 digs and 6 aces, powering the Panthers to another 3-1 victory.
