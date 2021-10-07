Nadine Abdat, North Andover — In a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference win against Andover, the 5-foot-11-inch junior registered 6 kills and 4 blocks. She followed with 13 kills and 7 blocks in a 3-1 win against Dracut.

Raimey Little, Concord-Carlisle — The senior setter totaled 27 assists and 14 digs in a Dual County League sweep against Wayland, following five dump kills in a 3-1 victory against Belmont.

Cailyn Mackintosh, Franklin – The senior captain reached 1,000 career assists against Stoughton, recording 24 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills, and 7 digs during the win. She also tallied 34 assists, 4 aces, 4 kills, and 15 digs in last Friday’s win over Milford.