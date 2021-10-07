NEW YORK — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday.

Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn't immediately clear whether all those charged had been arrested.

The list of former players included former Celtics Glen Davis and Sebastian Telfair, and was allegedly orchestrated by Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft who made a cameo with Boston in 2013. Jamario Moon and Darius Miles are among other players reportedly involved.