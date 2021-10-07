Her long-range blast lift 12th-ranked Masconomet to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Danvers, ending an impressive 36-game regular-season unbeaten streak for the visiting Falcons.

With five minutes remaining in Thursday’s Northeastern Conference girls’ soccer clash, Masconomet senior forward Elena Lindonen delivered a drop pass to freshman outside back Nicole Schneider, who calmly collected the ball outside the right corner of the 18-yard box and arched a strike over the outstretched keeper into the net.

After scoring the go-ahead tally, Schneider simply smiled and walked back to midfield. The collected demeanor resonated throughout the team.

Advertisement

In the 29th-minute, Kendall Skulley was nominated to take a penalty kick after junior Taylor Bovardi was taken down in the box. Her initial blast up the middle was bobbled, but she pounced on the rebound to give Masco (9-2) a 1-0 lead.

“She’s very composed,” Masconomet coach Alison Lecasse said. “Most players would freak out or put their head down. She’s so great in situations like that, just so calm.”

Danvers (8-1-2), however, answered with a goal from ace Arianna Bezanson late in the first half for 1-1.

With junior Kylie Dumont and sophomore Lilly Podurski anchoring play in front, Masco junior keeper Marcy Clapp made eight saves, withstanding stretches of strong presses from Danvers.

“It was her best game all year,” said Lecasse. “She was incredible.”

It was the first regular-season setback for Danvers since 2019.

For Danvers, the loss was their first since a 2-1 setback to Beverly on Sept. 11, 2019.

On Sept. 9, the Falcons opened the season with a 3-1 win over Masco.

“The girls have had this game circled since that first game,” said Lecasse. “They do a good job of taking it game by game, but you see Danvers on the schedule, you definitely get a little more up for that one, especially considering how the first game went.”

Advertisement

Blue Hills 7, Bristol-Plymouth 3 — Junior Emily Lehane of Braintree scored the first three goals of the match, leading the Warriors (8-2-1) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Boston Latin 1, Bedford 1 — Senior captain Reagan O’Brien scored her fifth goal of the season in the 26th minute for Latin (1-6-1) in the Dual County League draw. Junior Mary Harrington recorded the assist on the goal.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Durfee 0 — Makena Columbus scored the lone goal for the Trojans (9-2) in the Southeast Conference win. Lily Ford recorded an assist, and goalkeeper Megan Aronoff made eight saves to earn the shutout.

Brookline 2, Walpole 0 — Sisters Hope (senior) and Anna Leschley (freshman) scored for the No. 8 Warriors (8-1-1) in their Bay State Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Weston 1 — The host Patriots (7-2-2) trailed 1-0 in the second half, but sophomore Cara Ubaldino scored twice off assists from senior Nia Hislop to turn the tide in the Dual County League matchup.

Dedham 3, Westwood 0 — Jamie McDonough’s two-goal performance helped lift the Marauders (6-0-5) over Tri-Valley League foe Westwood.

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Triton 1 — Senior Claire Nistl and freshman Annie Moynihan each contributed a goal and an assist for the Generals (8-1) in a Cape Ann League victory.

Marblehead 3, Winthrop 0 — After a scoreless first half, Carlin McGowan, Samantha Dormer, and Stella Monaco scored for the Magicians (8-2-1) in the Northeastern Conference win. Catherine Comstock recorded her sixth shutout of the season.

Advertisement

Methuen 2, Dracut 0 — Courtnee Pickles and Riley O’Hearn scored for the Rangers (6-2-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Sam Pfeil earned the shutout with seven saves.

Mystic Valley 6, Innovation Academy 0 — Reilly Hickey finished three goals and added an assist in the convincing Commonwealth win for the Eagles (7-0-1). Lucia Antonucci also contributed a goal and an assist.

Natick 3, Needham 2 — Juniors Eliza Campana (2) and Emma Grant delivered the goals as tje Redhawks (7-0-2) narrowly took the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 4, Wayland 1 — Sophomore Maddie Lewis scored twice, leading the sixth-ranked Lions (9-0-2) to a Dual County League victory. Sophomore Tess Fitzgerald and junior Maddy Genser also scored.

Norwell 3, Cohasset 1 — Maddie King, Anna Kirchner and Giulianna Gianino tallied the goals for the No. 11 Clippers (11-1) in the South Shore win on the road.

St. Mary’s 4, Malden Catholic 2 — A pair of freshmen, Isabelle Skabeikis and Brooke Maloney, each scored two goals in a nonleague win for the Spartans (5-4-2).

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Sophomore Ava Meehan’s three-goal performance, coupled with a goal and assist from sophomore Kay Murphy, led the Shamrocks (8-0-4) to the Catholic Central League win.

Lexington 1, Wilmington 0 — Senior Beth Kelly broke through with the game’s only goal, giving the 10th-ranked Minutemen (6-2-3) a win in the Middlesex League.

Manchester Essex 6, North Reading 1 — Sophomore Caelie Patrick scored four goals for the Hornets (8-3-0) in the Cape Ann win.

Advertisement

Masconomet 4, North Andover 0 — Second-ranked Masco (7-0-1) earned a nonleague win behind a pair of goals from junior Maggie Sturgis.

Methuen 2, Tyngsborough 0 — Natalia Fiato (1 goal, 1 assist) and Mary Jane Petisce (1 goal) powered the Rangers (6-3-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Alex Tardugno made 12 stops propel Methuen to its third straight win.

North Attleborough 3, Mansfield 1 — Junior Julia Puccio scored all three goals for the Rocketeers (5-4-1) in the Hockomock win.

Pentucket 6, Rockport 0 — Senior Lana Mickelson’s three-goal performance led Pentucket (9-1) to the Cape Ann League win.

Plymouth North 1, Hingham 0 — Maeve Campbell scored the decisive goal for the Eagles (5-4-3) in the Patriot League contest to hand No. 14 Hingham (8-1-1) its first loss of the season. Caroline Egan assisted the goal, and Lily Johnson made six saves in net to record a shutout.

Silver Lake 2, Duxbury 0 — Seniors Hailey Beatrice and Abbey Powers each scored for the Lakers (4-4-3) in the Patriot League shutout of the Dragons (2-8).

Watertown 6, Woburn 0 — Senior Taylor Lambo scored three goals, pacing the effort in a Middlesex League win for the eighth-ranked Raiders (9-0).

West Bridgewater 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Rachel Smith scored a pair of goals and Abby Matta added the other in the nonleague win for the Wildcats (4-2-2).

Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Acton-Boxborough 13 — The No. 5 Warriors (4-0) received stellar performances from senior quarterback Riley O’Connell and senior receiver/safety Nolan O’Brien in rolling to the Dual County League win over visiting A-B (0-5). A-B junior Tyler Clayton opened the scoring with a 15-yard run in the first quarter, but O’Connell responded on a 45-yard scoring pass to Nolan, triggering a 49-0 run. O’Connell completed 7 of 9 passes for 180 yards and also rushed for three TDs. O’Brien had five receptions for 120 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Darius Braithwaite added a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Methuen 51, Andover 21 — In a game-changing 23-point second quarter, Jason Silverio snared a 32-yard TD pass from Will McKinnon, Shane Easton returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Anesti Touma scooped up a blocked punt and scored as the visiting Rangers (4-1) marched to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Sophomore quarterback Drew Eason found Touma for a 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and added a 37-yard scamper for a score. JP Muniz added two rushing touchdowns. For the Warriors (2-3), junior standout Lincoln Beal caught touchdown passes of 36 and 12 yards from junior quarterback Scott Brown and rushed for an 8-yard score.

Revere 46, Malden 6 — In a dominant defensive performance, the Patriots (3-2) picked off three passes, blocked a punt, forced a fumble, and registered five sacks in the Greater Boston League win. Addison Merida (70 yards) and Chris Cassidy (20 yards) had pick-sixes, capitalizing on tight coverage and a ferocious pass rush. Junior captain Max Doucette racked up 10 tackles, 3 sacks, and forced a fumble. Senior Augusto Goncalves added eight tackles and two sacks. Davi Baretto scored on rushes of 2 and 3 yards.

Salem 12, Saugus 6 — Senior Michael Ready threw a 64-yard touchdown to sophomore Corey Grimes for the tying score before taking an interception 90 yards for the winning TD with 16 seconds remaining to lift the Witches (4-1) to the Northeastern (South) Conference win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 33, Cape Cod Tech 14 — The Vikings (2-3) controlled the game on the ground, with senior quarterback Tyler Richards picking up 108 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ashton Gabler ran for 76 yards and three scores, and Todd Egan added 65 rushing yards and a TD.

Wayland 36, Concord-Carlisle 20 — Seniors Adam Goodfellow and Shayne Sutton combined to rumble for 306 yards, propelling the Warriors (3-2) to a Dual County League victory. On 18 attempts, Goodfellow averaged 9.2 yards per carry, finishing with 182 yard and two touchdowns, in addition to making eight total tackles and snatching an interception on defense. Shayne Sutton carried the ball 21 times for 152 yards and a score. For the Patriots (1-4), Dylan Jennings rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Weston 31, Boston Latin 28 — In a 13-0 closing run in the fourth quarter for the host Wildcats (3-3), Thomas Sacco hauled in touchdown passes of 11 and 6 yards from Mack McManus (4 TD passes). Brady Rutkowski had scoring receptions of 44 and 40 yards. Douglas George threw a pair of TD passes for Latin (2-4).

Golf

Beverly 57, Swampscott 15 — The Panthers (3-0-0) won all eight of their matchups over the Big Blue to stay undefeated in Northeastern Conference play. Junior Aidan LeBlanc (36) was low scorer.

Bishop Stang 217, Arlington Catholic 137 — Junior Kyle Farias (3-under-par 33) earned 42 Stableford points for the Spartans (10-0) in the Catholic Central League victory at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Brookline 104, Newton North 92 — Griffin Lev shot a 1-over-36 to pace the Warriors (8-4) in the victorious effort at the Putterham Golf Course. Josh Lee and Rohan Narasimhan followed with 39s.

Dover-Sherborn 240, Bellingham 278 — Senior Ben Schroeder shot an even-par 36 as the Raiders (12-1) earned the Tri-Valley League win at New England Country Club in Bellingham.

Duxbury 221, Silver Lake 271 — Henry Macquarrie carded a 34 at Duxbury Yacht Club to help lead the Green Dragons (10-1) in the Patriot League match.

Medfield 239, Norwood 248 — Senior captain James Davignon finished with an even-par 35, leading the Warriors (9-2) to a Tri-Valley League victory at Norwood Country Club.

Norton 270, Dedham 317 — Senior Jack McPartland was the medalist for the Lancers (5-5-0), shooting a 41 in the Tri-Valley Conference win at TPC Norton.

Wellesley 381, Natick 424 — Michael Votapka shot a 4-under-par 32 and Ryan Keyes finished with a 34 at Nehoiden Golf Club, pacing the Raiders (11-0) to a Bay State Conference victory.

Xaverian 225, Catholic Memorial 261 — Senior Joe Lenane shot a 3-under-par 33 in his third straight match to lead the Hawks(7-3) to the Catholic Conference at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton.

Boys’ soccer

BC High 1, Xaverian 0 — Senior forward Donald Le headed home the winner in the 65th minute, pushing the No. 15 Eagles (7-3-1) to the Catholic Conference clash win.

Billerica 2, Tewksbury 0 — Seniors Anthony Giordano and Dan Burns recorded goals for the Indians (5-1-4) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win. Junior Riwaj Singh earned his second shutout of the week.

Boston International 3, O’Bryant 0 — Jheremy Silva knocked in two scores in a Boston City League win for the host Lions (5-2-2).

Gloucester 9, Saugus 0 — Andrew Coelho put on a show with four goals and two assists for the Fishermen (6-2) in the Northeastern Conference win. Geremy Palacios tallied two goals and an assist, Aidan Almeida scored twice, and Wesdra DaSilva registered a goal and an assist.

KIPP Academy 5, Greater Lawrence 0 — Jeff Paz (2 goals), Kenny DeLeon (2 goals), and Gabriel Barros (1 goal) scored as the Panthers (8-2) clinched the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Small title. Kevin Rodriguez assisted on two goals, and keepers Angel Lopez and Alexander Mey recorded the shutout.

Mashpee 4, Middleborough 1 — Gabriel Palhais racked up three goals, raising his total to seven in two games, and Lucas Dehelean assisted on a pair to pace the Falcons (5-4-1) in the South Shore League road win.

Methuen 3, Dracut 0 — Jonathan Diaz scored all three goals to propel the Rangers (5-5-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Nauset 5, Sandwich 0 — Nate Watring netted three goals as the No. 1 Warriors (9-0-1) clinched a spot in the MIAA Division 2 tournament. Arlo Lawless and Pat Pinto also scored.

Newton North 3, Milton 0 — Rialto Janairo scored the first and decisive goal 12 minutes into the first half of the Bay State Conference matchup for the No. 5 Tigers (7-0-3).

North Andover 4, Lowell 1 — The No. 16 Scarlet Knights (8-0-2) rode a two-goal, one-assist performance from Jon Bono, and tallies from Wyatt Sanchez and Owen Phelan.

Salem Academy 1, Prospect Hill 0 — Henry Shahaj, assisted by Carlos Campos, scored the winner for Salem Academy (3-4-1). Goalkeeper Ivan Paredes earned the shutout.

St. John’s Prep 6, Catholic Memorial 0 — Senior Ryder Vigsnes (2 goals) and Mark Patturelli (1 goal, 1 assist) ran the offense in the Catholic Conference win for the No. 12 Eagles (6-2-2). Junior Callum Rigby tallied two assists.

Sturgis East 1, Monomoy 0 — David Belino finished off a cross from Naje’ Wray in the 47th minute, putting the Storm (4-4) on top in the Cape & Islands League matchup.

Wayland 1, Newton South 1 — Senior forward Chris Nunn scored the equalizer for Wayland (3-1-4) on a penalty kick early in the second half to rescue a tie in the Dual County League game.

Weymouth 1, Framingham 0 — Diogo Silva finished off a free kick in the 11th minute, scoring the lone goal of the afternoon in the Bay State Conference road win for the Wildcats (3-1-5). Senior goalkeeper Tyler McInerney made seven saves.

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Nauset 0 — The No. 17 Red Hawks (7-5) were on fire from the service line, with Laura Cogswell (10 aces), Kailey Cordeira (six aces) and Emma Corley (aces) leading the way in the Cape & Islands League.

Bishop Stang 3, Somerset Berkley 2 — The Spartans (4-6) roared back from a 0-2 set deficit for a 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-12 nonleague road win. Alee Braga logged 4 aces, 2 kills and 23 assists, and Mae Lima had 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Falmouth 0 — Lucy Swanson (16 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces) and Vivian Castano (31 assists) powered the top-ranked Dolphins (11-0) to the Cape & Islands League win. Alayna Rooney tallied 18 digs, and Ava Pecorella had six kills.

Lynnfield 3, Georgetown 0 — Ella Gizmunt racked up 26 kills and 10 digs in the commanding Cape Ann League win for the No. 15 Pioneers (9-1). Janhavi Joglekar added 16 assists and eight digs.

Melrose 3, Winchester 0 — Senior Elena Soukos delivered her 14th kill of the evening for the clinching point as the fourth-ranked Red Raiders (10-1) swept to the Middlesex League win.

Needham 3, Natick 0 — Senior Emma Fallon had a team-high eight kills for the fourth-ranked Rockets (9-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Newburyport 3, Triton 1 — The Clippers (4-6) were led in the Cape Ann League win by Sophia Messina (14 kills), Anna Rossi (4 aces) and Abigail Dwyer (4 blocks).

Upper Cape 3, Wareham 0 — Allison Sciaraffa spearheaded the nonleague victory for the Rams (3-4) with 11 service points, 3 kills, 3 blocks and an ace. Faith Kalkanis also logged three kills and a block, and setter Heather DiCarlo totaled 20 assists.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.