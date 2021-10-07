So, when teams get positive results while playing a tough nonleague schedule, they not only boost their own stock, but also raise the potential rating of every team in their league.

The system — created by Globe correspondent Jim Clark — combines strength of schedule with margin of victory to generate a rating that rewards teams for playing tough competition.

With only one week of official league play in the books, the Hockomock League represents the top teams in both Division 1 and Division 2 under the new MIAA power ratings system. According to the Globe’s rankings, if the season ended today, Franklin (4-0) would be the top seed in Division 1 and Milford (4-0) would be the top-seeded Division 2 team in a statewide tournament.

For Franklin coach Eian Bain, opening the season with Wachusett, Duxbury, and Brockton, before facing league rival Mansfield, sent a message to his players.

“To schedule those three [nonleague] games, our kids thought ‘Gosh, we must be pretty good,’ and it reminds them that you can’t take any days off,” said Bain, a former Framingham State player and assistant coach, now in his sixth season as Franklin head coach.

“It’s great to win quality games against good programs. At the same time, it really doesn’t mean anything, because you’re only as good as the league you’re in, and the Hockomock is especially good this year.”

Franklin followed up three impressive nonleague victories by beating Mansfield, 28-10, for the first time since 2009, when current Taunton coach Brad Sidwell was in his 15th year as the Panthers’ coach.

Mansfield (3-1), which beat D1 power Saint John’s of Shrewsbury and won two Hockomock crossover matchups with North Attleboro and Stoughton, is still ranked seventh in D2, and fellow Hockomock Kelley-Rex contender King Philip (3-1) is ranked eighth in that division.

Taunton (3-1), the ninth-ranked team in D1, can boost its stock by playing well at Franklin Friday night, while Mansfield hosts Milford in another league showdown that can help both teams.

“It’s a good representation,” Sidwell said regarding how many Hockomock teams are high in the power ratings.

“These teams are good, and trying to find matchups to make them better, because the [Hockomock] is a gauntlet, for sure, and you’ve got to be ready to play each week.”

Sidwell was at the helm for 22 seasons at Franklin before stepping down to focus on his duties as athletic director. He hired Bain, who had experience as an assistant at Foxborough under veteran coach Jack Martinelli, in 2016, and accepted a position at Taunton a few months later as football coach and physical education coordinator.

On Friday, Franklin junior receiver Luke Sidwell, along with his brother Cole, will face their father, Brad, now the head coach at Taunton after a 22-year run at Franklin. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

With two sons, Luke and Cole, currently on the Franklin roster, Sidwell is firmly entrenched in Hockomock League football. Like Mansfield’s 34-year-coach Mike Redding, Sidwell has seen it all, but the veteran coach is always ready to adapt with new coaches and new ideas cycling into the league.

“I was laughing with another coach last week,” Sidwell said, “Talking about how when we all started it was Wing-T and one or two other formations, and now there are so many different things to prepare for. Football has evolved, and so have all the coaches and programs.”

With the Olson twins, Dale and Dana, leading the charge, Milford is looking to make waves as a newcomer in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex Division.

Despite graduating nine offensive starters after their debut campaign in the division last spring, the Scarlet Hawks are averaging a league-best 37.3 points per game.

Dale (head coach) and Dana (assistant) have been coaching for 25 years, and won consecutive D8 Super Bowls at Millis in 2016 and 2017. The Olsons are running a multiple offense with 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pound junior quarterback Evan Cornelius operating behind a massive offensive line.

They’ve unearthed new weapons out of a promising sub-varsity program, with junior wide receiver Isaiah Pantalone accounting for more than 500 receiving yards and six total touchdowns, and challenged their young team with nonleague bouts against Foxborough, Wellesley, and Natick.

Scheduling tough opponents is not a new strategy for Olson, but now his team can also benefit from the competition in a tangible sense, by boosting their rating.

“We’ve been doing this a long time,” Olson said of the schedule.

“When [Dana and I] ran Millis, it was a Division 8 school, but we often didn’t play a Division 8 team until the playoffs. We used to run the gauntlet against teams like Westwood, Holliston, [Bridgewater-Raynham], and we knew if we just came out healthy in the end we knew we probably wouldn’t play a team better in the playoffs.”

Olson also scheduled tough scrimmages, including a matchup with Division 2 favorite Catholic Memorial, to ready his team for the season. So far, the strategy has paid off, with Milford boasting the third-highest strength of schedule (12.17) in D2, right behind Mansfield (13.19), and behind North Andover (16.56), which is currently seeded 12th due to its 1-3 record.

Catholic Memorial (4-0) is well behind in strength of schedule and currently seeded 16th, because the Knights have mostly played out-of-state competition, but that will change when they open Catholic Conference play this week (Saturday, 1 p.m. vs Saint John’s of Shrewsbury).

All the details surrounding the numbers that go into the power ratings is enough to make one’s head spin, so almost every coach confirmed that they just try to focus on the next game on their schedule.

When you play well in an elite league, the rest will take care of itself.

“I tell our kids, just win the games that’s in front of you,” said Olson. “We’re in the gauntlet now. We get a powerhouse Mansfield program, powerhouse KP, a crossover against Stoughton, and then Franklin at the end of that run. We’ll see where the chips fall.”















