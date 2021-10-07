After the game, in which he recorded an interception, Jackson was asked whether the performance proved he could be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL.

FOXBOROUGH — When cornerback Stephon Gilmore missed New England’s Week 8 matchup against the Bills last season, cornerback J.C. Jackson was tasked with the assignment of containing Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

That game ended up being the first of five absences for Gilmore last season, as he dealt with a knee injury and a partially torn quad. Then, to start this season, Gilmore was placed on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he would miss at least the first six games.

During that time, over the past 10 or so months, Jackson has stepped up as New England’s de facto No. 1 cornerback. So, when the Patriots traded Gilmore Wednesday, concluding a months-long contract dispute, the transaction only further solidified Jackson’s status.

But Jackson said Thursday the move doesn’t affect his mind-set.

“I still have the same mentality every day,’ he said. “To compete and get better.”

Does he believe trading Gilmore served as a vote of confidence in his abilities?

“I don’t really know what the coaching staff is thinking about that,” Jackson said. “I just need to focus on myself and what I need to do for the team.”

Jackson, who has matched up against the likes of Miami’s Devante Parker and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans this season, said he’s grown more comfortable in his role defending star wide receivers.

With Gilmore off the depth chart, Jackson will be put to the test for the remainder of the season.

Up next is speedster (and former Patriot) Brandin Cooks this Sunday in Houston. Later in the year, he’ll also get to face Diggs twice, as well as potentially Amari Cooper (Cowboys), Odell Beckham Jr. (Browns), A.J. Brown (Titans), and his college teammate D.J. Moore (Panthers).

“I love the challenge,” Jackson said. “I love to compete. That’s how I look at it. Here’s my opportunity, my change to really prove who I am.”

J.C. Jackson (center) had one of the Patriots' four interceptions in their win over the Jets in Week 2. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jackson, echoing many Patriots this week, said he learned a lot from Gilmore in their time together. He especially wants to emulate his former teammate’s mentality.

“He never got too high, never got too low,” Jackson said. “He just stayed focused and competed every week.”

Coach Bill Belichick expressed confidence in Jackson, though he pushed back on the notion that Jackson’s ability is linked with the decision to part ways with Gilmore.

“Are you trying to relate the two situations?” Belichick said Wednesday. “Do I think J.C. is a good player? Yeah, I think J.C. is a good player. He’s a very good player. He’s performed well for us.”

J.C. Jackson likely will be tasked with covering the Bills' Stefon Diggs when the teams meet later this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jackson admitted he was “shocked” when he learned Gilmore would no longer be with the team, but he also acknowledged the business side of sports. He’ll become well-acquainted with that reality this offseason, when he’s expected to become an unrestricted free agent.

This past offseason, Jackson was a restricted free agent and ended up returning to New England by signing his second-round tender, worth $3.384 million for one year. The Patriots could have negotiated a contract extension with Jackson and locked him up beyond this season.

Instead, Jackson is set to test the open market. A strong performance as a shutdown cornerback will only increase the already high likelihood that he inks a lucrative deal.

Jackson is represented by popular NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, whose clients include a number of Patriots, including tight end Jonnu Smith, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, defensive back Jalen Mills, and offensive tackle Trent Brown. Rosenhaus also represented wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski during their tenures in New England.

In the meantime, though, Jackson said he’s always working on his game, whether he’s considered the team’s No. 1 cornerback or not.

“I still got a lot to improve,” he said. “I don’t want to get too complacent. I’ll never tell myself I’m there yet. That’s what keeps me motivated.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.