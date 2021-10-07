McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox, 6-1, in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston.

Michael Brantley added two hits and two RBIs as the AL West champions showed off their playoff experience in an impressive opening performance. McCullers allowed four hits in 6⅔ innings in his eighth career postseason start.

While Houston is in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, winning the World Series in 2017 and making it to the AL Championship Series last year, Chicago is making a second straight playoff appearance for the first time in franchise history. It lost to Oakland in the first round in 2020.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Friday in Houston.

McCullers, playing the role of staff ace after the Astros lost Gerrit Cole in free agency and Justin Verlander to injury in recent years, struck out four and walked none. He set career highs with 13 wins, a 3.16 ERA, and 185 strikeouts during the regular season, but he also led the AL with 76 walks.

The 28-year-old McCullers didn’t allow a hit until Yoán Moncada singled with one out in the fourth. The righthander left to a standing ovation after giving up consecutive singles with two outs in the seventh. He waved to the cheering fans just before entering the dugout.

Alvarez hit an RBI double in the third and a solo homer in the fifth. Altuve wowed the crowd of 40,497 when he slid home and slapped the back of the plate just ahead of Yasmani Grandal’s tag in the third.

Lynn was making his first playoff appearance since 2018 after posting a career-low 2.69 ERA this season. But the burly righthander relies on his fastball, and the Astros are one of the majors’ best fastball-hitting teams.

Lynn was tagged for five runs and six hits in 3⅔ innings. Five of the six hits that he allowed came off his four-seam or cut fastball.

Rookie Jake Meyers had two hits and drove in a run for Houston. Brantley chased Lynn with a two-run single.

Whole new season

Mookie Betts is ready to throw out all the wins his Dodgers and the rival Giants piled up on the way to a frenetic regular-season finish.

San Francisco edged the defending World Series champions by a single game for first place in the NL West, 107 victories to 106.

It’s a new playoff stage now with baseball’s two hottest teams in a best-of-five NL Division Series. Game 1 is Friday night in the Bay Area.

“I think all the 106 games are out the window now. It didn’t help us win the division, so it’s really irrelevant,” Betts said after the Dodgers earned a 3-1 wild-card win over the Cardinals to set up this instant classic. “We’re in the spot we are now. We’ve got to play the hand we’re dealt ... Obviously, use what you learned in 106 wins. You just try and apply it to now. Other than that, those 106 are irrelevant.”

Positive changes

Freddie Freeman and the Braves left spring training with high hopes following three straight NL East titles.

Then star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore the ACL in his right knee, and it fell on the front office to get underwhelming Atlanta the help it needed.

The Braves hadn’t been above .500 all season when general manager Alex Anthopoulos essentially acquired an entirely new outfield at the trade deadline. Those moves helped Atlanta surge to another NL East crown and a Division Series matchup starting Friday with the NL Central champion Brewers, who benefited from their own roster adjustments.

“Getting those pieces kind of just gave us that boost of energy to make it,” said Freeman, the Braves’ All-Star first baseman and 2020 NL MVP.

Whether it was Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Joc Pederson to the Braves, or Willy Adames to the Brewers, both clubs had to shake up their fortunes by changing the lineups in order to punch a fourth consecutive playoff ticket.

“Both teams have made additions that have helped their respective teams,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “We started a little bit earlier than most teams in making some of those decisions and some of those acquisitions.”

Milwaukee was below .500 when it acquired shortstop Adames from the Rays on May 21. The Brewers went 74-44 after his arrival.

“I don’t think I did anything crazy or anything special,” Adames said. “I just come to the field every day just to play the game the right way, just to have fun, and enjoy this because this is what we live for.”

Winning players

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani of the Angels was selected major league player of the year by Baseball Digest. Max Scherzer was voted pitcher of the year and Josh Hader was picked as the top reliever. Ohtani received 16 first-place votes in balloting by a 19-member panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers, and executives. At the plate, Ohtani hit 46 home runs — third most in the majors — and had 100 RBIs while compiling a .965 OPS that ranked fifth. He scored 103 runs, stole 25 bases, and even tied for the big league lead with eight triples. On the mound, the righthander went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. Scherzer, traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers on July 30, went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179⅓ innings. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner received eight first-place votes and beat out Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and was picked first on four ballots. Hader was a runaway winner with 16 first-place votes after converting 34 of 35 save chances for the Brewers … A federal jury convicted a ticket broker of bilking the White Sox out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by fraudulently selling tickets to the team’s games with the help of two of the team’s ticket sellers. After a four-day trial, the jury in Chicago convicted Bruce Lee, 35, of 11 counts of wire fraud. A federal judge set Lee’s sentencing for Jan. 10.