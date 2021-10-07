Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) at Catholic Memorial : With Catholic Conference play opening in earnest this week, the reigning league champions will finally face an in-state opponent, as they host a talented Pioneers squad on Baker Street Saturday afternoon. Pick : Catholic Memorial.

Milford at Mansfield : On Friday, Franklin beat Mansfield for the first time since 2009. Now Milford, which joined the Hockomock League in 2012, looks for its first win over the Hornets. Pick : Mansfield.

Dartmouth at Brockton: After edging reigning South Coast Conference champion Apponequet, 16-13, Dartmouth looks to top reigning SEC champion Brockton on Saturday. Pick: Dartmouth.

Woburn at Reading: The Tanners turned things around midway through the Fall II season and have since won seven straight, with an average of 41.3 points per game in three wins to start this year. Meanwhile, the No. 8 Rockets have emerged unscathed from an incredibly tough nonconference schedule. Pick: Reading.

Advertisement

Billerica at Tewksbury: Last spring, Tewksbury rolled past its old rival for a 41-14 victory. This fall, Billerica (4-0) is much more experienced and out for revenge in a crucial MVC clash. Pick: Tewksbury.

Chelmsford at North Andover: Their 1-3 record belies how well the Scarlet Knights have played this fall against premier competition. North Andover will make it tough for the 4-0 Lions to maintain their momentum in another MVC Small showdown this Friday. Pick: North Andover.

Stoneham at Melrose: The Red Raiders (1-3) have struggled since graduating program mainstay Brendan Fennell, so the Spartans (4-0) are eyeing a road upset of their Middlesex League rivals. Pick: Stoneham.

Brighton at Latin Academy: The Dragons have averaged 42.7 points per game in three nonleague wins to open the season, and will look to hold serve at White Stadium against the upstart Bengals in their first Boston City League contest this season. Pick: Latin Academy.

Advertisement

Natick at Wellesley: The Redhawks have reloaded on the fly with freshman quarterback Damon Taylor thriving, but he faces a tough test at Wellesley Saturday afternoon against a typically strong Raiders defense. Pick: Natick.

Milton Academy at Lawrence Academy: Both of these programs won their first two games against ISL 6 competition. Something has to give when the Mustangs visit Groton on Saturday afternoon. Pick: Milton Academy.