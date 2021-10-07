The left side of the line, tackle Isaiah Wynn and guard Mike Onwenu , are on the COVID-19 list, while the right side of tackle Trent Brown (calf) and guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) are dealing with injuries.

New England was without 80 percent of its starting unit for the second consecutive practice Thursday, with center David Andrews the only starter at the session.

FOXBOROUGH — The footing along the Patriots’ offensive line is starting to feel a bit treacherous, as a lot of backups project to be toeing the line in Texas.

The vaccination status of Wynn and Onwenu is undisclosed. If they are vaccinated, there’s a chance they could play Sunday against the Texans, provided they produce a pair of negative tests 24 hours apart. If they are unvaccinated, it’s all but certain they will have to sit out.

New England’s top backup tackles are Justin Herron, who has taken the majority of Brown’s snaps the last three weeks, and Yasir Durant.

Ted Karras can step in at either guard spot, and the club also has practice squad players James Ferentz, Alex Redmond, Will Sherman, and Drake Jackson as interior options. Jackson, however, also missed Thursday’s practice.

Karras acknowledged it’s “definitely not an ideal situation,” but expressed his optimism about what he called a “great, deep offensive line” room.

“We have a versatile group and everyone’s working their hardest to put a winning performance out there on Sunday,’’ Karras said. “We’ll go down to Houston, however we line up, and everyone’s striving to do their best.’’

Karras said he’s comfortable no matter where he lines up.

“That’s been my role for a lot of my career and really happy to be here and it’s a great opportunity for a lot of us to step in and show what we can do,’’ said Karras, who acknowledged with a smile that he hasn’t played left tackle since his senior year in high school.

Karras said the “next man up” mentality is embraced in the locker room.

“You have to rely on our preparation and our training. We had a good camp and a lot of guys and obviously we’ve had a ton of continuity here and a lot of guys coming back,’’ he said. “But you have to play your technique well and really it comes down to is it’s an opportunity for a lot of us to be in the game when normally maybe we wouldn’t and to show what we can do and contribute to the team and ultimately, hopefully, contribute to a victory.’’

Karras said he has appreciated the consistency of offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and Bricillo’s assistant, Billy Yates.

“One thing I’ve always like about being here is we’re very prepared, every unit is very prepared from the top down in this organization,’’ he said. “It comes down to technique, fundamentals, and knowing your opponent and I think those are the three big things that they preach and this whole organization preaches. And then it comes down to our performance on Sunday. A three-hour window to play our best and put all that preparation to use and we want to do a good job.”

Gilmore: No hard feelings

Stephon Gilmore met with reporters in Charlotte and said he had no hard feelings toward the Patriots, calling his trade just business.

“It happens all the time,’’ said Gilmore, who said he likely would have signed with the Panthers had he been released.

Gilmore, who was swapped for a sixth-round pick in 2023, detailed his whirlwind Wednesday.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,’’ he said. “From sitting in the meeting room, to talking to Bill [Belichick], to getting traded, to flying down here, it’s been a crazy 24 hours. But it’s over now. I’m looking forward to the future.’’

Not down about rough start

Matt Judon said there are still plenty of positive vibes in the locker room despite the club’s 1-3 start.

“The energy is high. We’re not getting down on ourselves. We’re not moping. We’re not dragging our feet and our arms,’’ Judon said. “We know what our record is, but we know what we have in that locker room. We’ve got 13 more games — we can win all the next 13. You can’t get down on yourself like that.’’

Judon, who leads the Patriots with 4½ sacks and 8 quarterback hits, was excited to welcome fellow linebacker Jamie Collins back to New England.

“When he got released, I was like, ‘Let’s get him in the building,’ ‘’ he said.

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but Collins, wearing No. 58 (he may have made a deal with Anfernee Jennings, who is on injured reserve, for the jersey) at practice, wore red sleeves, similar to what Judon regularly sports.

Injury report

In addition to the offensive linemen, linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) did not participate in practice, though Van Noy was in attendance. Seven players were limited: LBs Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Ronnie Perkins (ankle); defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ankle), Jalen Mills (hamstring); Kyle Dugger (hamstring), and Cody Davis (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (limited) . . . For the Texans, Rex Burkhead (hip) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (back) did not practice. Receiver Danny Amendola (hamstring) was limited.

Jim McBride