His counterpart for Tampa is Shane McClanahan, a 24-year-old lefty making his first playoff start.

On the mound for the Sox tonight is Eduardo Rodriguez, who enters the game with a 2.11 ERA in his last five appearances.

The Red Sox are at Tropicana Field to take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

First pitch is 8:07 p.m. You can watch on FS1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 in the Boston area).

Globe beat writer Julian McWilliams will offer live commentary during the game. Follow along below for updates.

What to know about Rays’ starter McClanahan — 7:17 p.m.

The Red Sox have seen McClanahan three times this season and got the best of him Sept. 2, tagging the lefthander for four earned runs over five innings despite McClanahan racking up eight strikeouts. Like all the Rays pitchers, McClanahan features an upper-90s four-seam fastball, but hitters can get to that as indicated by its .301 opponent batting average.

Where he separates himself is with his dominant slider (.198, 39.9 pct. whiff rate) and curveball (.202, 41.9). It’s helped him put together a 2.81 ERA in those three outings against the Sox.

Here’s a rundown of how the Sox and Rays match up.

J.D. Martinez looks sharp in batting practice — 7:07 p.m.

J.D. Martinez is available to pinch hit tonight after missing Tuesday’s Wild Card Game due to an ankle injury.

Here’s a look at his cuts:

The mystery of the mound at Tropicana Field — 7:05 p.m.

After outings, pitchers review data about their physical, mechanical, and performance details. Among the factors they’ll examine: Velocity, spin, release point, pitch movement, and extension toward the plate.

Statcast data — collected using the Hawk-Eye system, which employs 12 high-speed cameras around the park, including five that are focused on tracking pitches — has made such information easily accessible. And after Chris Sale’s start Sept. 1, the normal postgame review left several Red Sox with raised eyebrows about the mound at Tropicana Field.

On average, Sale’s extension on his four-seam fastball — meaning how far in front of the rubber toward the plate he released the ball — from that start in Tampa Bay was calculated at nearly 6 feet, 10 inches toward the plate, roughly a half-foot more than his average release point in all but one start he’d made to that point in his Sox career.

So, what’s up with the mound? Alex Speier explores the mystery here.

Red Sox and Rays lineups — 6:24 p.m.

Here are the lineups for tonight:

RED SOX (92-70): Hernández CF, Schwarber DH, Bogaerts SS, Devers 3B, Renfroe RF, Verdugo LF, Dalbec 1B, Vázquez C, Arroyo 2B.

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 4.74 ERA)

RAYS (100-62): Arozarena OF, Franco SS, Lowe 2B, Cruz DH, Diaz 3B, Luplow 1B, Margot OF, Zunino C, Kiermaier OF.

Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.43 ERA)

Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Jonathan Araúz 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 2-6, Rafael Devers 3-8, Kiké Hernández 2-6, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Kevin Plawecki 0-4, Hunter Renfroe 3-8, Kyle Schwarber 1-4, Alex Verdugo 0-1, Christian Vázquez 1-6

Rays vs. Rodriguez: Randy Arozarena 4-11, Mike Brosseau 1-3, Nelson Cruz 5-27, Yandy Díaz 7-17, Wander Franco 2-9, Kevin Kiermaier 1-12, Brandon Lowe 4-13, Jordan Luplow 2-6, Manuel Margot 4-12, Austin Meadows 1-10, Francisco Mejía 2-5, Taylor Walls 1-5, Joey Wendle 1-2, Mike Zunino 4-11

What to know about the Sox’ ALDS roster — 6:21 p.m.

Other notable elements of the 26-man ALDS roster announced by the Red Sox on Thursday morning:

• Lefthander Chris Sale, who was not on the Wild Card roster, was added for the ALDS. He’s expected to start Game 2.

• With the Sox carrying 13 pitchers, the team had to reduce its position-playing group from 14 in the Wild Card game to 13 while also accommodating the return of Martinez. That reduction meant three players who were on the Wild Card roster were removed from the ALDS roster: third catcher Connor Wong, pinch-runner/outfielder Jarren Duran, and infielder Jonathan Araúz.

• In place of those three, in addition to Martinez, the Sox added super-utility player Danny Santana to the Division Series roster. Santana can serve as a pinch-runner while also offering positional insurance in both the infield and outfield – in essence, consolidating the roles of Duran and Araúz.

• Righthanded reliever Matt Barnes was not among the 13 pitchers on Boston’s ALDS roster.

While the 2021 All-Star was on the Wild Card roster, with more potential innings to cover in a five-game series – and with Eduardo Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta both starting rather than completely available out of the bullpen – Barnes, who struggled down the stretch and was used solely in lower-leverage situations, was left off the roster. Martín Pérez was added to the roster.

— Alex Speier

Red Sox ALDS roster: J.D. Martinez back — 6:20 p.m.

Designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez is on the Red Sox roster for the American League Division Series against the Rays.

The slugger’s status for the best-of-five series had been in question after he rolled his left ankle while jogging out to right field in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Nationals. He was left off the Sox’ roster for the Wild Card Game against the Yankees, with manager Alex Cora saying that the injury had to be “very serious for him not to post.”

But Martinez worked out on the field at Tropicana Field on Wednesday’s off-day, and evidently the Red Sox were sufficiently satisfied with his improvement to put him on the roster. He is not in the lineup for Game 1, but Cora said he was available for pinch-hitting duties.

The Red Sox’ Division Series roster is as follows:

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

— Alex Speier

ERod the mound for the Sox tonight — 6:20 p.m.

Eduardo Rodriguez was a 21-year-old prospect with a good arm and a reputation for not being a particularly hard worker when the Red Sox acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Seven and a half years later, Rodriguez has a World Series ring, a wife and two kids, and the third-most strikeouts by a lefthander in franchise history.

“Everything changes,” he said. “I’m at a better place.”

What Rodriguez does not have is a postseason moment he can call his own.

That could change Thursday night when he faces Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the AL Division Series at Tropicana Field.

After lengthy internal discussions, the Sox decided to go with Rodriguez and use Nick Pivetta out of the bullpen. Chris Sale is lined up for Game 2. — Peter Abraham

What’s ahead for the Red Sox — 6:15 p.m.

The American League Division Series is a best-of-five, and Tampa Bay has home-field advantage. Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Game 1: Red Sox at Rays, Thursday, Oct. 7, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Game 2: Red Sox at Rays, Friday, Oct. 8, 7:02 p.m. (FS1)

Game 3: Rays at Red Sox, Sunday, Oct. 10, 4:07 p.m. (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)

Game 4 (if necessary): Rays at Red Sox, Monday, Oct. 11, TBA (Fox, FS1, MLB Network, TBS)

Game 5 (if necessary): Red Sox at Rays, Wednesday, Oct. 13, TBA (FS1)

If the Red Sox can get past the Rays, they’ll face the winner of the other ALDS — the Astros vs. the White Sox. Here’s the full postseason schedule.

