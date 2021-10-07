Instead, it was a smackdown. The Rays were the faster, smarter, and more aggressive team and beat the Sox, 5-0, before a crowd of 27,419 at Tropicana Field.

“We know how they play,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said earlier this week. “We’ll be ready.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are no secrets when the Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays. Counting spring training, there were 27 games between the teams before Game 1 of the Division Series on Thursday night.

Randy Arozarena walked twice, homered, and stole home as the defending American League champions checked off every box on their game plan, knocking Eduardo Rodriguez out of the game in the second inning then pulling away.

Four pitchers held the Sox to nine hits, all singles. The Sox advanced one runner as far as third base as the Tampa Bay defense stacked up 11 ground-ball outs.

Game 2 is Friday at 7:02 p.m. The Red Sox will start Chris Sale against rookie Shane Baz.

Sale, who grew up in nearby Lakeland, has a 2.09 earned run average in 12 career games here. The Sox will need him to be sharp or risk the best-of-five series getting away from them.

Rodriguez walked the first batter he faced, Arozarena, on five pitches. It was 1-0 three pitches later when Wander Franco drilled a changeup into center field for an RBI double.

Kiké Hernández bobbled the ball, which allowed Arozarena to score, but no error was charged. With two outs and Arozarena on third, Yandy Diaz grounded slowly up the third base line and beat the throw from Rafael Devers to make it 2-0.

When Rodriguez walked Manuel Margot on five pitches to start the second inning, Red Sox manager Alex Cora got Garrett Richards up in the bullpen.

Rodriguez retired the next two batters, but Richards came in to face the righthanded-hitting Arozarena and retired him on a ground out.

Rodriguez is the 10th Red Sox starting pitcher to get fewer than six outs in a postseason game. The august list includes Smoky Joe Wood in the 1912 World Series and Roger Clemens in his famed meltdown against Oakland in Game 4 of the 1990 ALCS.

The last was David Price in Game 2 of the 2018 Division Series against the Yankees.

Rodriguez has appeared in nine postseason games and allowed 11 earned runs over 12⅔ innings. The lefthander will be a free agent after the season, making Thursday’s game possibly his final one for the Red Sox.

But Rodriguez threw only 41 pitches and could be available in relief before the series ends.

Nick Pivetta replaced Richards for the third inning and got two outs before Nelson Cruz sent a towering fly ball to center field. As Hernández set up to try to make a catch on the warning track, the ball hit the outermost catwalk hanging from the roof.

Under the miniature golf-like rules at the Trop, that’s a home run.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 18 postseason home runs, tying him with Jose Altuve, Reggie Jackson, and Mickey Mantle for sixth all time.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth when Arozarena’s rocket to left field stayed well below catwalks. It was his 11th home run in 19 postseason games for the Rays.

As Red Sox pitchers labored, rookie lefthander Shane McClanahan, a rookie lefthander, went five scoreless innings. He allowed five singles without a walk and struck out three.

The Red Sox made good contact against McClanahan with 11 batted balls with an exit velocity of at least 92 miles per hour. But the Rays turned eight of those into outs.

McClanahan has faced the Sox four times this season and allowed five earned runs over 21 innings.

The Rays took a 5-0 lead in the seventh as Arozarena showed off more of his skills.

He drew a two-out walk off Pivetta and went to third on Franco’s second double. With an inattentive Josh Taylor on the mound, Arozarena stole home, easily beating the throw.

It was the first steal of home in a playoff game since Javy Báez of the Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS against the Dodgers.

Pivetta saved the Red Sox bullpen by throwing 72 pitches over 4⅔ innings. He allowed three runs.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.