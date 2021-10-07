In the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1 of the American League Division Series Thursday night, Arozarena easily stole home against Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor.

Randy Arozarena is having a big night at the expense of the Red Sox.

It was the first time there was a postseason steal of home since Javy Baez did it for the Cubs in Game 1 of the 2016 NLCS.

Prior to that, Arozarena had homered in the fifth, helping give Tampa a 4-0 lead.

