Early next week, they’ll have a team retreat at an undisclosed area resort, which will help a bunch of newcomers bond. Ten regulars, from Taylor Hall and Craig Smith to Nick Foligno and Jeremy Swayman, have joined the group since the pandemic hit, and have not had the kind of acclimatization teams traditionally enjoy.

Though his team won’t play again until Oct. 16, he won’t have much time for fidgeting in the nine days between games. He and general manager Don Sweeney will trim the roster to its final 23-man form, which is likely to see Chris Wagner remain as the extra forward, and John Moore and Jakub Zboril the spare defensemen.

Before fielding questions after closing a 2-1-3 preseason with a 4-3 loss to the Capitals, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy drummed his fingers on the table in front of him.

Where the Bruins stand on their most pressing preseason concerns:

Linus Ullmark still needs a bit of work

The Swedish free agent signee won’t be a plug-and-play Tuukka Rask replacement. While Swayman looked sharp, only one goalie (New Jersey’s Jonathan Bernier) allowed more goals than Ullmark (10). His .836 save percentage was second-worst among goalies with three or more starts, and his high-danger goals saved above average (per Natural Stat Trick) was also second-worst.

A lot of that was because of time spent on the penalty kill. At even strength, his save percentage (.891) was below-average, but not catastrophic for a preseason resume.

“Some pucks are finding their way through him,” Cassidy said. “For a big man (6 feet, 4 inches, and 208 pounds), that’ll be a challenge. That’s how goalies are judged: Are they beat with good shots or are they getting through you?”

The No. 2 line looks just fine

Charlie Coyle had a confidence-inspiring preseason debut on Wednesday. His left knee (fractured kneecap, patella tendon tear) repaired, he skated 16 minutes, 40 seconds; killed 2:48 in penalties; and registered a goal and an assist. He won’t need to drive this line, as David Krejci did for so many years.

Hall, who begins a four-year, $24 million contract, remains a highly athletic, high-compete winger who backs off defenses with his north-south speed. Smith looks the same as last year: Energetic and ready to fire. Add in Coyle’s puck-possession game in the offensive zone, and this unit should produce.

The first weeks of games, with travel, will test Coyle’s ability to recover and remain powerful. Wednesday was a strong first step.

Jack Studnicka was impressive in his preseason action. If he reports to Providence, he may not be there long.

“Good down the middle with those guys,” Cassidy said. “Jack played well with anybody. He played with the kids too a few games. Charlie was good in there. Certainly a good problem to have when your center-ice men are going.”

The third line has early chemistry

The unit looks similar to the second, with Foligno (right wing) playing the below-the-dots strongman role and newcomer Erik Haula (center) and holdover Jake DeBrusk (left wing) advancing the puck. Haula has shown some playmaking craftiness, setting up David Pastrnak for a bank-shot goal Wednesday.

Foligno will get to the net and get his hands dirty, but how he keeps his pace over the course of the year is something to watch. The Bruins could inject some speed here with Studnicka, a right shot.

“One thing about Nick is he’s been around, he’s smart,” Cassidy said. “Probably complement[ary] players in a lot of different ways, with the way he plays the game. Certainly has the IQ to keep up with anybody. It’s worked out so far.”

The fourth line is still finding its way

Preseason stats can be spotty — in many games, any given play features a mix of AHL and NHL players — but the Bruins were outshot and outscored by healthy margins when Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek, Curtis Lazar, and/or Chris Wagner were on the ice. Those players have to fight their way out of the defensive zone on many shifts, but none were on the ice for a Bruins goal, and no forwards were on the ice for more goals against than Frederic (five), Nosek (four), and Lazar (two). They must be better.

Derek Forbort has found a role

He’ll play with Charlie McAvoy, unless the Bruins need offense from a Matt Grzelcyk-McAvoy tandem.

As advertised, Forbort shines on the penalty kill. With both Boston and Washington’s lineups at opening-night strength, facing one of the league’s most respected power plays, Forbort (6:18) and Brandon Carlo (6:29) played the lion’s share of PK minutes. Cassidy found the team total — 11:53 on seven penalty kills — contemptible, but he liked that duo.

“They got a lot of work,” he said, dryly repeating a reporter’s assessment. “A lot, a lot of work.”

Only Ottawa spent more time on the PK this preseason than Boston (46:46).

Forbort, in Cassidy’s view, brought his work ethic and physicality from Winnipeg. The minor structural details of those shifts, like knowing when to bump a puck to a teammate or send it out of the zone himself, should come quickly to No. 28 in meetings. With Forbort (6-4, 219) and Carlo (6-6, 220), the Bruins have above-average length.

These were jobs previously assigned to Zdeno Chara and Kevan Miller. Now, a former Jets lefty and in-his-prime righty are in line for major minutes. With the league’s current emphasis on calling previously overlooked cross-checks, Forbort could get plenty of reps.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.