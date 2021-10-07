Prosecutors claimed that the abuse began when the priest, the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli, now 29, and his accuser, who was identified only by his initials, L.G., were young teenagers, less than a year apart, living at a seminary, and that it continued for five years. Martinelli was ordained years later.

VATICAN CITY — A Vatican court on Wednesday acquitted a priest on sexual abuse charges dating to when he and his accuser were teenage altar boys at a seminary within the Vatican walls. A second priest, the rector of the seminary at the time, was cleared of charges that he covered up the alleged abuses.

The court rulings, based on the Vatican’s own laws, found that Martinelli could not be punished for alleged actions when he was younger than 16, the age of consent in Italy. The three-judge Vatican tribunal determined that, although sexual acts had taken place after that age, “there was no proof that the victim had been forced into these relations through violence or threats,” it said in a news release.

The court said that during the few months when the accuser was 15 and the defendant was 16, they had engaged in consensual sex, and the lesser charge of corruption of a minor might have applied. But it fell under the Vatican’s statute of limitations.

The former rector, the Rev. Enrico Radice, was acquitted of charges that he had aided and abetted the abuse by discrediting the accuser’s allegations. Prosecutors had accused Radice of lying to Vatican investigators, telling them at one point that he had no knowledge of alleged abuse at the seminary.

Both defendants had denied any wrongdoing and accused L.G. of a personal vendetta against them.

The verdict comes as the Vatican continues to grapple with how to deal with sexual abuse of children by adult priests, and a day after an independent commission in France released an investigation estimating than more than 200,000 minors had been sexually abused by clergy members there since 1950. Pope Francis apologized Wednesday to the victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy in France.

“This is a moment of shame,” he said.

At the Vatican on Wednesday, the court’s president, Giuseppe Pignatone, read out the verdict without further comment. Martinelli and Radice were present and did not react visibly. Radice’s lawyer, Agnese Camilli Carissimi, repeatedly patted him on the back.

“Objectively, the prosecution’s case had infinite holes,” Martinelli’s lawyer, Claudia Baffioni, told reporters after the verdict. “There were many doubts.”

Martinelli had been accused of abusing his position as head altar boy to force the other teenager into participating in what the Vatican called “carnal acts.”

The prosecutors claimed that the abuse began when the accuser was 13 and Martinelli was seven months older, and that it continued for five years inside the St. Pius X youth pre-seminary, a residence for boys — typically between 12 and 18 — who are thinking of becoming priests. Students in the seminary, which was founded in 1956, serve as altar boys in St. Peter’s Basilica, sometimes during papal Masses.

Prosecutors argued that as a dominant presence at the seminary, Martinelli had been able to coerce L.G. into doing his will by offering plum rewards, like serving Mass with the pope, in exchange for sexual favors.

The Vatican moved the seminary outside its walls in May 2021. At the time, a Vatican note said it had done this “so that the students could be closer to their places of study and recreational activities.”

L.G. left the seminary in 2012, while Martinelli pursued studies within the church and was ordained a priest in 2017.

The accusations covered in the trial first came to light when an anonymous source sent a letter to several cardinals and to Francis in 2013, the first year of his papacy. That helped bring about an investigation led by the bishop of Como, the northern Italian city where the religious order that runs the seminary is based. The Como investigation found the accusations to be groundless.

But in 2017, a book by an author who specializes in Vatican tell-alls, along with an investigative television program, applied fresh pressure, and the Vatican opened a new inquiry.

Dario Imparato, the accuser’s lawyer, said his client was disappointed but was “very serene” and ready to appeal the verdict. The court’s statement confirmed many facts in the case, “so from the point of view of the church, it’s not a great image,” he said in a telephone interview.

Francis has not commented on the case, but he did speak at length Wednesday about the abuse of children by adult priests, which he has called evil and an existential threat to the Roman Catholic Church itself. He specifically addressed the report out of France.

“To the victims, I wish to express my sadness and pain for the traumas they have endured,” he said. “And also my shame, our shame, my shame that for so long the church has been incapable of putting this at the center of its concerns.”

Addressing the French-speaking pilgrims at his weekly audience, he encouraged clerics in France “to continue to do everything possible so that similar tragedies might not be repeated.”