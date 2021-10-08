Some actors know when to leave a TV series. Some do not.

(This column contains spoilers about the season five finale of Showtime’s “Billions.’’)

Some stay too long. Some leave too soon. (Fairly or unfairly, Shelley Long’s departure from “Cheers” has long been seen as Exhibit A in the latter category.)

Which category will Damian Lewis ultimately belong to?

After five seasons of playing ruthless, charismatic, ultra-cocky, rule-flouting hedge-fund operator Bobby Axelrod, known as Axe, on “Billions,” Lewis has exited the high-octane Showtime series about high finance. Thus ended the run of one of TV’s most magnetic bad guys.

Lewis previously left Showtime’s “Homeland” after three seasons playing Nicholas Brody. He’s been an in-demand actor since HBO’s epic “Band of Brothers” two decades ago, with roles that have ranged from Henry VIII in “Wolf Hall” to Steve McQueen in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Advertisement

In last Sunday’s season five finale of “Billions,” Axe was facing the near-certainty of prison time. For once, it didn’t seem like he could buy or manipulate his way out of legal trouble. So at the end of the episode Axe fled to Switzerland, once again thwarting his longtime nemesis, attorney general Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti). Lewis and Giamatti had many memorable onscreen showdowns, including one in the finale.

Lewis suffered a terrible personal loss in April when his wife, the actress Helen McCrory, died of cancer. But according to The New York Times, Lewis said that McCrory’s death “did not explain his departure from ‘Billions.’”

Instead, the actor told Jeremy Egner of the Times that he originally signed on for five seasons and “always just assumed that would be enough.”

For Lewis, it clearly was. It’ll be interesting to see when that point arrives for Giamatti.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.