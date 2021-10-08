The music is British composer Joby Talbot’s 2005 a cappella composition “Path of Miracles,” and its four movements — “Roncesvalles,” “Burgos,” “León,” and “Santiago” — follow the thousand-year-old Camino de Santiago, the pilgrim path through Northern Spain to the Galician church where tradition says the apostle St. James is buried. ODC/Dance choreographer KT Nelson was so moved by Talbot’s score that “to understand it, I took the journey.” She and her husband walked the 500-plus-mile route; it took them 5½ weeks. They met pilgrims who had started in Paris; they spent one night sleeping on a stairway landing; eventually they befriended faster-walking young people who would arrive at a hostel ahead of them and save them a bed. When they got back, Nelson choreographed “Path of Miracles.”

The First Church in Cambridge Congregational is dimly lit, a pale purple. You hear music that’s at once medieval and modern. The dancers swirling about you appear to be on some kind of pilgrimage. You could almost believe you’re in the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. You’re not, but ODC/Dance’s transcendent “Path of Miracles” is the next best thing.

It’s an experience. Everybody — singers (the Boston Cecilia and guests led by Michael Barrett), dancers, audience members — is masked. Everybody — singers, dancers, audience members — moves in the course of the piece. The dancers wear white tops and drab-colored pants; the singers are in street clothes. The remarkable libretto by Robert Dickinson draws on the medieval texts Codex Calixtinus and Milagres de Santiago as well as the Roman Catholic liturgy. The piece is sung in Greek, Latin, Spanish, Basque, French, English, and German. Nothing, not even the English, is intelligible, which is too bad, but the Cecilia is so fervent it doesn’t really matter.

“Roncesvalles” hovers between E major and E minor as the languages multiply, everyone gathering before the pilgrimage begins. Talbot’s flowing triple time is both march and dance; his persistent ostinatos remind us of the arduous road ahead. You have a choice as to where you sit; Thursday most of the audience gathered in the transept, flanking the dancers. Rather than illustrating the music, Nelson’s movement meditates and comments, the dancers running, huddling, imprecating, now anguished, now prayerful.

For the second movement, everyone moves to a large room in the parish hall. Talbot’s “Burgos” begins as a homophonic lament, a trudge, the reality of the journey setting in. An unfazed Barrett travels in a circle, still conducting, as two dancers bear his music stand in front of him. The dancers whirl the singers round and round. They lean on each other, carry each other, fail each other. They run headlong into tableaux, as if looking for a common humanity.

“León” returns everyone to the church. The Cecilia sings from the rear choir loft; the audience sits, or stands, wherever it likes. The dancers are deployed in five duets all around the exterior of the space; every duet is individual, and there’s no way to see them all at once, but you do your best. Talbot here is somber, stately; the end of the pilgrimage is in sight, but the dancers are still on their own journeys of interdependence and reconciliation.

“Santiago” has the performers back in the sanctuary, on what Nelson calls the “plaza” in front of the cathedral, while the audience watches from the pews or the choir loft. The music begins in sober reflection; then the lighting brightens and the tempo picks up and rejoicing breaks out. There are personal dramas, couplings and uncouplings, dancers borne aloft; singers and audience members (if they so choose) are integrated into the celebration. Finally, though, the lighting dims, the hymn to St. James is sung, and Barrett leads the performers down the aisle and out, as if to say the pilgrimage never ends.

PATH OF MIRACLES

PATH OF MIRACLES

Performed by ODC/Dance and the Boston Cecilia. Presented by Global Arts Live. At First Church in Cambridge Congregational, Oct. 7. Remaining performances: Oct. 8, 9. Tickets $58, 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org









