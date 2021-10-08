Wireless Internet service company Starry said it would go public in a merger with a blank check company, valuing it at $1.66 billion. The startup, which is based in Boston and has 48,000 subscribers in six cities, will list on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq after merging with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company. It will trade under the ticker symbol “STRY.”

Here are the notable deals this week spanning the health care, networking, and travel sectors.

With fall in full swing, Boston-area technology firms continued their fast pace of activity. A new unicorn company emerged on the scene, another said it would go public, and yet another closed an eye-popping funding round — while some big names were involved in key acquisitions.

Devoted Health, a Waltham-based startup that provides Medicare services, raised $1.2 billion in new funding to expand its services across the country. The company, started in 2017 by brothers Todd and Ed Park, is now valued at $12.7 billion. It is the largest funding round ever for a privately held company in Massachusetts, according to PitchBook data. The firm, which offers Medicare Advantage plans to seniors, acts as both an insurer and health provider, using its software and data to provide better and more efficient care.

Cambridge-based cloud technology company Solo.io raised $135 million, valuing the company at $1 billion, and making it the Boston tech scene’s newest unicorn. The company, which was founded in 2017 by Idit Levine, connects micro-services on the cloud. It is one of the few billion-dollar-valued private companies in the region led by a female entrepreneur.

Wise Systems, a Cambridge-based artificial intelligence company, raised $50 million to accelerate the production of its last-mile delivery dispatch and routing platform. The startup — which helps food, retail, and shipping companies achieve on-time deliveries — has raised roughly $74 million to date, according to PitchBook. The funding round was led by Tiger Global Management.

Banking conglomerate Capital One acquired the software and employees of Lola.com, the Boston-based travel-tech company started by Kayak.com cofounder Paul English. Lola.com has shut its Boston offices, and a majority of its employees, including English and chief executive Mike Volpe, will join Capital One’s technology team in Kendall Square. They will help Capital One develop payment products and services for its business customers.

Boston Scientific, the Marlborough-based medical device company, said it will acquire Canadian medical device manufacturer Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion. The acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year, will allow Boston Scientific to expand its approved slate of technologies for heart patients, and could net the company $200 million in sales by 2023, company officials said.

