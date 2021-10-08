The employment report follows a disappointing August, when hiring slowed dramatically as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted Americans to pull back on travel, dining out, and shopping. Before the falloff in August, employment had climbed by a monthly average of 636,000 jobs in 2021.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent from 5.2 percent, the Labor Department said on Friday, as more people left the labor force, even as employers scrambled to fill jobs.

The US economy added just 194,000 jobs in September as continued COVID-19 fears and a shortage of willing workers resulted in a second straight month of unexpectedly sluggish hiring.

The report, which may take the pressure off the Federal Reserve to begin tightening credit later this year as planned, left analysts scratching their heads. Economists had expected about 500,000 jobs to be created last month as children went back to school and parents responsible for child care returned to work.

“There are a lot of theories” about why hiring has failed to meet expectations, said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. “We are in uncharted territory here.”

Roth said lackluster hiring almost always is caused by a lack of demand among employers. Over the past two months, however, it’s the supply of workers that has been the problem.

The meager hiring gains were led by businesses in leisure and hospitality, though there was little change at restaurants and bars for the second month in a row.

The unemployment rate remains above its 3.5 percent pre-pandemic level,and there are still 3.3 million fewer jobs than in February 2020.

Friday’s report was the first to reflect the September cutoff of pandemic employment benefits in all states, including extra payments of $300 a week. On Thursday, the Labor Department said 4.2 million Americans were collecting some form of benefits as of Sept. 18, compared with 12.1 million a month earlier.

Here are some other key indicators from the Labor Department’s surveys of households and employers, which were completed in mid-September, as the latest COVID wave was cresting.

— The labor force participation rate was 61.6 percent, down 0.1 of a percentage point from August. Economists are closely watching this number — the percentage of the civilian population 16 years and older that has a job or is looking for one — for signs that people are returning to the workforce after a sharp drop-off during the pandemic.

— There were 26,000 fewer women on the payrolls in September than the month before. Women left the labor pool at a higher rate than men at the start of the recession and have not returned as quickly — a trend blamed on the difficulty of finding child care and the sharp losses in industries, such as leisure and hospitality, where women are overrepresented.

— Among both sexes, the ranks of the unemployed fell by 710,000 to 7.7 million in September; that’s 2 million higher than in February 2020. The number of permanent job losers declined by 236,000 to 2.3 million, but is more than 950,000 higher than in February 2020. The number of workers on temporary layoff, was little changed last month at 1.1 million.

— The unemployment rates for white and Black Americans fell last month, while the rate for Asians and Hispanics was little changed.

— Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 19 cents to $30.85 in September, a 4.6 percent increase over the year.













