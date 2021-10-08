Crews were still battling the fire at the IAA auto auction at 580 Myricks St. late Friday night, hours after it was reported around 5:40 p.m., the department said in a statement.

About 30 vehicles caught fire at an auto auction in East Taunton Friday evening, and a lack of fire hydrants in the area forced crews to use more than 2,000 feet of hose lines to bring water to the scene, officials said.

A Raynham Fire Department tanker truck also responded to the scene to help put out the fire, the statement said.

“It’s tough to get the trucks in there because the vehicles are close together,” Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw said in the statement. “We appreciate the assistance from our mutual aid partners.”

No injuries have been reported, the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

