She said the company awaits a decision from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare regarding Medicare coverage.

In an email sent to the Globe, spokeswoman Jill Flaxington said that after review by a local, independent panel of health care providers to assess the health and safety of the drug, the insurance company had designated it non-covered based on “an evaluation of safety and clinical efficacy for non-Medicare members.”

PROVIDENCE — The state’s largest health insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, announced that it will not provide coverage of the new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.

“BCBSRI will evaluate our coverage decisions as more clinical data becomes available to determine whether [Aduhelm] achieves clearly demonstrated clinical benefit and safety,” she wrote in a statement.

Butler Hospital has been one of the sites for clinical trials of the medicine since 2013. Dr. Stephen Salloway, who leads the neurology and the Memory and Aging Program there, is a paid consultant for Cambridge-based Biogen, which makes the drug, and earned $11,000 from the company in the past year.

Over the summer, four patients at Butler were receiving monthly infusions of the drug, with more than 100 patients on the waiting list.

In early June, the Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of Aduhelm to treat cognitive impairment. But the decision was criticized and some experts said there was not enough evidence to prove the drug was effective. Some reported side effects included brain swelling.

Shortly after the FDA’s approval of the drug, three of the 11 committee members resigned over the decision.

Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a Harvard Medical School professor, was one of the three members of the FDA committee that advised against authorizing the new drug from Biogen.

In an interview with the Globe, Kesselheim said the decision “sets an extremely low bar for what the FDA will consider to be evidence,” and could “undermine the trust the medical community” and patients have in the agency.

Other Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates have already announced that they wouldn’t cover the treatment, including companies in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Kansas. In other cases, individual hospitals and health care systems have said they wouldn’t offer the drug, including Mass General Brigham in Boston, the Cleveland Clinic, and Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

