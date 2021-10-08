The relentlessly urbane Oakes said during the broadcast that he’ll return to reporting for a few months. He’s hosted “Morning Edition” for 27 years.

The station said on its website that Friday morning marked Oakes’s “last day” as host of “Morning Edition.”

Bob Oakes, the longtime host of “Morning Edition” on WBUR radio, helmed his final broadcast of the popular program Friday and will return, at least for a time, to the sharp-elbowed world of reporting in the field.

“I’m going to transition to a reporter’s role for a few months, and then at 67, we’ll see what’s next,” Oakes said. “But right now for a few minutes I want to say goodbye to our ‘Morning Edition’ listeners and a few other people.”

Oakes said he looks forward to whatever lies ahead for him.

“I’m excited about this,” Oakes said. “And of course, it’s time to go after 27 years. It’s been a great ride. Most people, you know, don’t last this long in morning radio.”

The new host, Rupa Shenoy, takes the reins Monday morning. The station had announced in July that Shenoy would replace Oakes as host.

Succeeding Oakes is “an honor and a big responsibility, and I hope to live up to it,” Shenoy said at the time of the announcement. A news reporter at heart, Shenoy said she “won’t give up reporting . . . I’m hoping to bring some of that to this job.”

Shenoy, 42, joins WBUR from “The World,” a daily news program coproduced by PRX and GBH, where she has covered human rights since 2016. While at “The World,” she hosted “Otherhood,” a biweekly podcast about the emerging multicultural majority in the United States. Shenoy also was a reporter for GBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” Minnesota Public Radio, and the Associated Press.

“She is a first-class journalist and storyteller, with a wonderful on-air presence,” said Margaret Low, chief executive officer of WBUR, whose broadcast license is owned by Boston University, in July.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.