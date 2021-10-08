Clifton McHale returned to active duty as a supervisor in the department’s court unit following an internal investigation launched after the video was released in December Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesman, said Thursday. Boston police superintendent in chief Gregory Long , the department’s acting commissioner, is responsible for disciplinary decisions in McHale’s case , he said.

The Boston Police Department has reinstated a sergeant who had been placed on administrative desk duty over body camera footage that showed him bragging about intentionally striking protesters with his vehicle during citywide demonstrations against the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Advertisement

“The exact discipline hasn’t been handed down. It hasn’t been determined yet,” Boyle said. “I do not believe he’s going to be fired.”

Boyle said he didn’t have any information about what the internal investigation found, when it concluded, or when McHale returned to active duty.

Attorney Carlton Williams, who received the video footage in the course of defending clients who were arrested during the demonstrations on May 31, 2020, said he believes it indicates that McHale admitted to committing assault with a dangerous weapon. His return to active duty signals that his role as a police officer has so far shielded him from serious consequences, he said.

“That doesn’t sound like justice to me,” said Williams, who teaches at Cornell Law School.

In May, police officials confirmed the investigation into McHale during a City Council budget hearing. At the time, McHale was performing a desk job and wasn’t out on patrol, officials told councilors.

McHale, who joined the department in 1997, didn’t respond to e-mails and the Globe couldn’t locate a working telephone number for him. His union, the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The video footage, published by online news outlet The Appeal, came from an officer-worn body camera and was part of a trove of footage obtained by Williams.

Advertisement

“I got to [expletive] Tremont and Park,” he says in the video. “And I was in the middle of the [expletive] street. So then I had to keep coming. I was [expletive] hitting people with the car.”

Protesters “were all [expletive] around,” he says.

In a statement, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, a mayoral candidate, said that while she doesn’t know all the details of McHale’s case, “I firmly believe that those who serve this City must be held to the highest possible standard.”

“In order to make any progress towards building more trust between our residents and our police, it is critical that every officer be held accountable for his or her actions, and any investigation is conducted with the utmost transparency,” she said.

In December, the Globe reported that McHale had been investigated in 2005 for allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman he encountered while doing a paid detail in uniform at a bar near Faneuil Hall. The Suffolk District Attorney at the time, Daniel F. Conley, considered the case for criminal prosecution, but did not charge McHale, citing insufficient evidence.

A year later, McHale, who had maintained that any contact between himself and the woman was consensual, agreed to accept a one-year, unpaid suspension after an internal investigation concluded he had engaged in “inappropriate sexual relations with the highly intoxicated woman.” McHale also acknowledged violating rules on take-home police vehicles and failing to properly secure his weapon.

Advertisement

Following the suspension, McHale, a former Boston College hockey player whose father is a former Boston police deputy superintendent, returned to the department and was later promoted to sergeant.

The police department has denied the Globe’s request for records from the 2005 internal affairs case.

McHale’s reinstatement was first reported Thursday on a Substack newsletter, The Flashpoint, written by Eoin Higgins, who wrote about the video footage for The Appeal.

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, a former mayoral candidate who leads the council’s Committee on Public Safety and Criminal Justice, said the city has failed to comply with a subpoena seeking records about the latest investigation into McHale, saying the probe was ongoing.

Campbell said she encountered the same roadblock when she subpoenaed records about former patrolman and union president Patrick M. Rose Sr., who is being prosecuted for child rape, and about reports that a Boston police officer may have participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C.

“I think this continues to speak to the lack of transparency and accountability that exists in the department,” she said.

McHale’s case could be handled by the new Office of Police Accountability and Transparency once it’s fully operational, she said. In the meantime, Campbell said the office could ask outside investigators to review high-profile cases like this one.

“In my last few months on the council, I want make sure that office is staffed and equipped and that the public is consistently made aware of the status of these investigations,” she said.

Advertisement





Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.