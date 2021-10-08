“Can’t believe now I lost you too,” wrote Mel Lyvia , also on Facebook. “Thanks for always being a great friend.”

“I can not believe it,” wrote Tathianna Allen on Facebook . “Rest In Peace my dear friend.”

Friends and family of Christopher Gomes, 28, took to social media Friday to remember him as a beloved friend, community member, and teammate at a Rhode Island-based soccer club.

“RIP ChrisGomes#14,” wrote Jonathan de Lemos, president of Lincoln Club Futebol, announcing the death Friday on the team’s Facebook page.

Gomes was shot to death in Brockton Thursday, allegedly by Kevin Serpa, who then shot a police officer and barricaded himself inside a home on Taber Avenue before taking his life.

Advertisement

Gomes was found dead in an SUV parked in front of the home on Taber Avenue where Serpa lived, officials said.

“Its with extreme sadness today that i woke up with the news of the passing of who i consider a great friend, a great teammate, captain, leader and above all a great person!,” de Lemos wrote.

The club is a pro-development soccer club in Bristol, R.I. that competes in the North East Division of the United Premier Soccer League.

“It was a pleasure to coach Chris for the past 3+ years,” de Lemos wrote. “He loved to play in the middle of the field, but when we asked him if he mind helping us out in other positions, his words were ‘coach, I just want to be on the field.’ He was the definition of [a] Lincoln Club player!”

More than a dozen people added their condolences to the post.

“Played against him 2 seasons straight, always a good player,” wrote Dawes Raheem.

“Always a great teammate and friend, rest in peace brother,” added Vinicius Belicio.

Advertisement

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.