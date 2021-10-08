Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I just caught up on “Billions” and I don’t even know what to do without Axe in the show. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 167.5 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 722,159 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 216

Test-positive rate: 1.4 percent

Currently hospitalized: 97

Total deaths: 2,852

Leading off

Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map on Monday, but I’ll be right back in your inbox on Tuesday morning.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Scoop from Amanda Milkovits: Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves ordered officers to stop a retired police captain after he spotted her stopping by her sister’s house in Massachusetts while using a police vehicle on Monday. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee unveiled plans Thursday to spend 10 percent of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan funds by investing in small businesses, child care, and housing. His budget amendment, he said, was a “down payment” on Rhode Island’s economic comeback. Read more.

⚓ Johnson and Wales University’s College of Food Innovation & Technology is bringing in new programs focusing on health and wellness, sustainability and agriculture, and product development. Read more.

⚓ State Senator Cynthia Mendes, a progressive candidate for lieutenant governor, is facing criticism over past anti-abortion posts. Read more.

⚓ The Providence City Council voted unanimously Thursday to eliminate a new police major’s position that Mayor Jorge O. Elorza gave to the recreation director five weeks ago and instead created a civilian administrator job within the Police Department. Read more.

⚓ Correction from Thursday’s Rhode Map: There has been an uptick in assaults near the Providence College campus, not on the campus.

Also in the Globe

⚓ In the race to become Boston’s next mayor, Michelle Wu has been buoyed by a surprising demographic: thousands of out-of-state donors who have pitched in to put the Harvard-educated lawyer and city councilor in charge of one of the nation’s most prominent cities. Read more.

⚓ Are you running the Boston Marathon on Monday? Do you just like pasta? Here are some great restaurants where you can carbo-load. Read more.

⚓ After a tough loss in game one, the Red Sox need Chris Sale to be clutch tonight against the Rays. Read more.

⚓ Don’t forget that next week is our annual GlobeDocs Film Festival. It’s a hybrid event, so there are more than 25 films to watch and post-film discussions to engage in both virtually and in-person. Get your tickets before they sell out. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ On Saturday, family and friends have organized a bike ride in memory of Erika Niedowski, a journalist and renewable energy advocate who died last year after an unexpected illness. You can learn more here or donate to her memorial scholarship fund here.

⚓ The Columbus Day Weekend Festival on Federal Hill begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Monday.

⚓ Don’t forget to check out Autumnfest in Woonsocket beginning tomorrow.

My previous column

Sam Zurier may have won the Democratic primary in Senate District 3, but the voters on the East Side of Providence were lucky to have five strong candidates in the race. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Amanda Milkovits talks to Barbara Papitto and Arnell Milhouse about why the Papitto Opportunity Connection is sponsoring a special WaterFire event Oct. 16 to celebrate Rhode Island’s people of color. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

