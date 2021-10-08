Sunday continues the pattern with clouds dominating. In addition, a storm system off the Southeast coast is going to move a rain shield north towards the region.

A backdoor cold front will introduce cooler marine air for Saturday as temperatures stay in the low 60s, along with the possibility of a slight drizzle. There’s also going to be some cloud cover.

It’s another day of temperatures way above average, reaching near 70 degrees before a sea breeze kicks them back to the 60s this afternoon. This is a long holiday weekend for many folks, and of course, the first fall running of the Boston Marathon.

Highs Friday will reach near 70 in most places before turning cooler in the afternoon. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

It will be nearly 10 degrees cooler on Saturday with marine air in place. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The highest likelihood of any shower activity will be late Sunday night and early Monday. It wouldn’t surprise me if rain misses the area altogether, but the chance is high enough that people should plan on the possibility.

A band of rain passes off the south coast Sunday night and Monday. Tropical Tidbits

The marathon forecast is generally good, too.

If there are lingering showers Monday, they will occur first thing with slow improvement as the day wears on. Temperatures will be around 60 for the start of the race and approach 70 by early afternoon. The air will feel slightly muggy.

There is a small risk of showers late Sunday night and early Monday. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The sun angle this time of the year is much lower than it would be if the race were run in April. To put it in perspective, the sun on Monday is similar to late February. This makes it much more difficult to get a sunburn — something that is a real possibility when the race is run on Patriots Day.

The sun angle is much lower this time of year than it would be in mid-April. TimeandDate.com

The abnormally warm conditions continue for much of next week. There may be a day when temperatures reach the mid or upper 70s. Boston hasn’t yet had a night in the 40s, and there’s no danger of frost in the foreseeable future.

All of this is highly unusual and part of our changing climate, which has warmed dramatically this fall.

