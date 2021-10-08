PROVIDENCE, R.I.— The former Providence Public Schools administrator charged with giving an unwanted foot massage to a minor returned to court on Friday to say his arrest was based on false information and to ask the court to declare the arrest warrant void.

Olayinka Alege, 40, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in May, after a teenage boy told police Alege massaged his foot without his consent at a Warwick gym. He pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

Police said Alege was charged based on video surveillance from inside the gym.