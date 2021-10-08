Eleven hundred signatures of ward residents, garnered in opposition, had no effect, nor did in-person meetings with Brown’s Community Affairs officers. Brown’s determination to go forward with the project is indicative of the University’s attitude toward campus growth, demolition, and lack of respect for its neighbors.

The neighbors felt the planned buildings have too much height and density for the neighborhood, have little architectural distinction, and show scant respect for the townscape. University President Christina Paxson responded that the new buildings would be built as designed.

In September, Brown University gave a final response to a coalition of Neighborhood Associations which had been working for several months to dissuade the university from building two large new dormitory buildings.

However, more important than this setback, Brown lobbied the City of Providence for, and just won, a critical turf battle in the creation of the city’s newest historic Zone 9. While the Providence City Council proclaimed the new College Hill zone as a victory for historic preservation, it simultaneously undermined it substantially. In fact, the ordinance on Zone 9 will remove any preservation oversight of Brown, which is the largest landholder and the most aggressive developer in that new zone. It essentially gives the university amnesty for any demolition it considers in the future in the new zone.

Winning this future amnesty is an eloquent statement of the special status that Brown feels it deserves, despite paying negligible real estate taxes to the city. It could be called a “Get Out of Preservation Free Card,” and a kind of Manifest Destiny attitude.

Brown University has become a beacon of contemporary social concerns: racial and gender equity, public health initiatives and financial aid for college students. However, Brown’s sensitivity does not extend to the local issues of neighborhood preservation. The results of this attitude have been the steady and relentless demolition of buildings and the systematic dissolution of the neighborhood fabric.

We are witnessing the most aggressive demolition ambitions of Brown’s administration since the 1950s. According to Providence Preservation records, Brown bulldozed 37 buildings in the last 20 years and attempted to destroy many more. While Brown claims it cannot afford more expensive restoration of old buildings, the University has never been wealthier. Brown’s endowment reached $4.7 billion last year, and this week’s Wall Street Journal highlighted Brown’s 50 percent endowment growth this year. Bravo, Brown endowment managers!

Providence is one of America’s cradle cities, founded in 1636, and Brown is integral to its history. While Providence is no longer the industrial and financial hub it once was, it is home to numerous venerable institutions of higher education and culture, with singular residential and industrial architecture. Brown is set in the midst of the city’s most historic neighborhood, attracting students and faculty from across the globe. None of our peer institutions can boast a similarly fortunate location.

Yet, Brown seems to regard it as a disadvantage to be overcome. The squaring off of Brown vs. its neighbors and its historic fabric is critical to those of us who live here as we try to divine Brown’s campus game plan.

In the long run, Brown will not profit from slowly but surely dismantling the historic neighborhood. The message sent by Brown is that nothing local should stand in the way of this prominent institution and its unrelenting physical expansion.

College Hill residents and neighborhood associations do not want to stop Brown on the Hill. Our position is to encourage balance between the spatial needs of the University with good architecture, adaptive reuse and great restraint with the built patrimony of the City.

I don’t know if the College Hill community has the full grasp of what is happening to it, nor if it has the will yet, to confront it. But, one thing we should be spared is Brown’s constant declarations of how much they appreciate our input. Brown doesn’t listen to anyone but itself and now positions itself legally to stave off having to listen in future years, the neighborhood and history be damned.

Vincent Buonanno is a lifelong College Hill resident, Brown alumnus, patron, and Trustee Emeritus. He served 20 years on the Brown Trustee’s Facilities and Design Committee, more than half of that as Chairman.