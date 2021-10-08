Boston police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed in Mattapan late Thursday night, the department said.
Officers responded to a person stabbed in the area of Harvard Street at 11:19 p.m., police said in a statement.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where died, police said.
The man’s death remains under investigation and has not yet been ruled a homicide, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, the department’s chief spokesman.
Boyle said the latest figures show the city has had 33 homicides this year, compared to 47 for the same period last year.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
