The body of Christopher Gomes was discovered inside a silver SUV parked in front of 62 Taber Ave. around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. When Brockton police rushed to the scene, Gomes’ suspected killer, Kevin Serpa, shot and wounded a Brockton police officer before killing himself, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement Friday.

A 28-year-old Brockton man was identified Friday as the person shot to death while he sat in a SUV parked on a Brockton street, a murder allegedly carried out by 32-year-old Brockton man who wounded an officer before killing himself following an hours-long standoff Thursday night, officials said.

“Responding Brockton Police officers came under gunfire from the second floor window of 62 Taber and one officer was struck, several times,” Cruz wrote in the statement. “The officer was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening wounds.”

Brockton city officials, in a posting on the city’s Facebook account, wrote that the officer was released from Boston Medical Center Friday.

“The City of Brockton is pleased to announce that the Brockton Patrol Officer injured last evening was released from the hospital earlier this morning. Mayor Robert Sullivan, City Clerk Tim Cruise and other City Hall staffers welcomed the officer, who was in good spirits,” the posting states. “They thanked him for his service and wished him well. The City is also grateful for the Brockton Police Department, including the State Police, and ATF who provided mutual aid during the incident last night.”

The officer’s name was not released by the city or Cruz’s office.

Cruz did not identify a motive for Serpa allegedly murdering Gomes, except to note that “this does not appear to be an act of random violence.”

Cruz summarized the events that played out over several hours Thursday on Taber Avenue, a neighborhood just a few blocks from the commuter rail station in the city. He said after shooting Gomes, Serpa retreated into 62 Taber Ave. where he lived, opened fire on police, and then barricaded himself inside the building.

Serpa “remained holed up for several hours. Brockton Police contacted Massachusetts State Police, including the Massachusetts State Police STOP Team, and MSP Crisis Negotiators, and an investigation ensued,” Cruz wrote. “A perimeter was set up in the densely populated neighborhood. State Police and Brockton Police were in constant contact and negotiated with the barricaded Serpa throughout the night. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Serpa exited the house and shot himself outside. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.”

Police were then able to recover Gomes’ body.

The investigation into the murder and suicide is ongoing, according to Cruz.

The officer, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center escorted by local and State Police through heavy rush-hour traffic on Interstate 93. The officer suffered graze wounds to his hand and leg.

Around 9 p.m., police asked bystanders to move down Taber Avenue, farther from the home where the suspect was barricaded. They asked that the public stay out of the streets for their own safety, as more officers arrived at the scene.

A negotiator could be heard telling the gunman, “You’ll feel a lot better if you go to the hospital.”

By about 9:15 p.m., the man could be seen on the porch of the home. According to Cruz, he appeared to have shot himself around 9:30 p.m. outside the home. He was taken to Brockton Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 10 p.m., Cruz said.

Police robots were sent inside the home to ensure that there were no explosives, Cruz said.

Cruz said he didn’t believe that anyone was shot by an officer.

Mayor Robert Sullivan also lauded the response of police and “the brave individual who took four shots tonight.”

“We’re very thankful. We hope he has a speedy recovery,” Sullivan said.

The sound of gunfire and the intense police activity upended the residential neighborhood located a few blocks from the commuter rail station. As more law enforcement arrived, the massive police presence stretched for several blocks around Taber Avenue.

Carlin LaPlante heard about 10 shots outside her home, she said.

LaPlante was off work Thursday and was eating dinner in her pajamas when “we heard like six or seven shots, and then maybe four or five afterwards,” she said.

LaPlante said that she’s accustomed to the risks of living in Brockton. “I carry pepper spray and I have a German shepherd,” she said.

Alma, who would not give her last name, said she lives nearby on Court Street, heard the gunshots, and came outside.

“I’ve got to commend the police, that they got here so fast,” she said, standing on Court Street. About the violence in this neighborhood, she said: “It happens. It happens. Brockton is, you know, Brockton.”

“I have a friend who lives on this street,” Alma said. “She’s very worried. She has a special needs child that’s wheelchair-bound, so she can’t even get out of the house.”

Material from prior Globe reporting by Hiawatha Bray, Jeremy C. Fox and Katie Redefer was used in this report. This story will be updated.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.