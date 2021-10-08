The bicyclist struck and killed this week in Northampton was identified Friday as Charles Braun, 69, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said.
Braun, of Northampton, was struck at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, prosecutors said in a press release.
He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Haydenville, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, the statement said. No charges or citations have been filed.
The incident is under investigation, police said.
