Here is a list of Halloween activities that will make you scream (for joy):

Check with your local municipalities for trick or treating dates and times, and follow COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines. Be sure to confirm events before leaving because of changes that could take place due to COVID-19, including vaccination requirements. Some events may provide warnings because of strobe lights and health conditions.

October isn’t just for Octoberfest, pumpkin spice, fall festivals, bonfires, and hayrides. It’s also for thrill-seekers, scary movie buffs, and of course, haunted houses.

Friday, October 8

13th World

The terrifying Cumberland, R.I., haunted house returns for a 19th season. This year, they will bring all your favorite characters from the movies and some never seen before to life. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays. 4097 Diamond Hill Rd. Tickets $25-$40. More details.

Haunted Labyrinth

The haunted house is going on its 35th year in Cranston. The event is operated by the nonprofit group, Rejoice in Hope Youth Center, and is run by adult and youth volunteers, according to Rhode Island Haunted Houses. 804 Dyer Ave., Cranston. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. $12 cash; $13 credit. More details.

Field of Screams

The haunted house is scaled back due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, but still features the high-impact, in-your-face, “Dungeon of Doom,” with animatronics, eager actors waiting to scare you, and Cirque du Souls Haunted Maze with an expanded haunted forest. The hayride will not be held. 6:30 p.m to 10 p.m. 179 Plain Meeting House Rd, West Greenwich, R.I. Tickets are $25 at the door. More details.

Scary Acres RI

Zombies are loose are in Rhode Island. This event has a hayride to the haunted cornfield, which they say is bigger and better this year. No infants, toddlers or small children. Tickets will not be available at the door! 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope, R.I. $25. More details.

Saturday, October 9

Sunday, October 10

Tuesday, October 12

Haunted Gondola: Trip of Ghosts

A 50-minute tour on a gondola is available Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. This includes a narrated tour of the Providence Riverwalk, handmade Italian wine biscuits, and singing from your gondolier. Bring your own favorite beverage, weather-appropriate clothing and blankets, and a camera. Departure times at 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. $180 per gondola up to six passengers. More details.

Thursday, October 14

Haunted Gondola: Trip of Ghosts

A 50-minute tour on a gondola is available Tuesdays and Thursdays in October. This includes a narrated tour of the Providence Riverwalk, handmade Italian wine biscuits, and singing from your gondolier. Bring your own favorite beverage, weather-appropriate clothing and blankets, and a camera. Departure times at 6:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:45 p.m. $180 per gondola up to six passengers. More details.

Friday, October 15

Harry Potter Party Providence

All aspiring witches and wizards can attend this Harry Potter-themed at Fete Musical Hall. The event has Harry Potter trivia, a costume contest, a Triwizard Tournament, Quidditch and a scavenger hunt, and other games. There will also be vendors, performers, and miscellaneous entertainment throughout the event along with themed cocktails. Begins at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $75 for VIP. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event required. More details.

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

Saturday, October 16

Glocester Scarecrow Festival

A craft market with food trucks in the pavilion at Kent Field, 111 Putnam Pike, Glocester. Fun scarecrow creations for the family to enjoy. Free. 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. More details.

Halloween Spooktopia & Trunk or Treat

The Burrillville Arts Festival committees hosting a trunk or treat event with games and prizes, costume contests and pumpkin contests for kids. There will be an assortment of vendors on hand. All activities are for kids age 0-12. Hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, hot apple cider, water will be for sale. A free trunk or treat will be held in the afternoon. Assembly Theater grounds, 26 East Ave. Harrisville, R.I. 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. More details.

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour

Providence native and cult horror writer H.P. Lovecraft is the subject of this special walking tour and film sours during the annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival. A 90-minute tour will take place starting at noon followed by a 90-minute film screening at the Salomon Center, Room 203 at Brown University. Advance tickets and available for $22. More details.

Sunday, October 17

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour

Providence native and cult horror writer H.P. Lovecraft is the subject of this special walking tour and film sours during the annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival. A 90-minute tour will take place starting at noon followed by a 90-minute film screening at the Salomon Center, Room 203 at Brown University. Advance tickets and available for $22. More details.

Tuesday, October 19

Thursday, October 21

BVCAP Community Center Trunk or Treat

Candy, popcorn and cotton candy at this trunk or treat event. First 60 kids get a pumpkin. 210 West Ave., Pawtucket, R.I. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free. More details.

Friday, October 22

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

The Vampire Circus in Woonsocket

Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre and Conservatory is hosting an off-the-wall circus featuring death-defying acrobats from around the world. The family-friendly show includes strength, balance and special effects. 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, R.I. 8 p.m. Tickets $31, $36, and $45. More details.

Saturday, October 23

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour

Providence native and cult horror writer H.P. Lovecraft is the subject of this special walking tour and film sours during the annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival. A 90-minute tour will take place starting at noon followed by a 90-minute film screening at the Salomon Center, Room 203 at Brown University. Advance tickets and available for $22. More details.

Sunday, October 24

H.P. Lovecraft Walking Tour

Providence native and cult horror writer H.P. Lovecraft is the subject of this special walking tour and film sours during the annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror Film Festival. A 90-minute tour will take place starting at noon followed by a 90-minute film screening at the Salomon Center, Room 203 at Brown University. Advance tickets and available for $22. More details.

Tuesday, October 26

Wednesday, October 27

Spirits of Warren, R.I.

Jointed Haunted Bristol Tours and the Warren Public Library for a scary walk in haunted Warren. Learn the history of Halloween and listen to stories of hauntings on the streets of the city. Learn native history to the present. 6 p.m. at George Hale Library in Warren. Free. More details.

Thursday, October 28

Field of Screams

The haunted house is scaled back due to COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines, but still features the high-impact, in-your-face, “Dungeon of Doom,” with animatronics, eager actors waiting to scare you, and Cirque du Souls Haunted Maze with an expanded haunted forest. The hayride will not be held. 6:30 p.m to 9 p.m. 179 Plain Meeting House Rd, West Greenwich, R.I. Tickets are $25 at the door. More details.

Friday, October 29

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

Saturday, October 30

Shermer High’s Halloween Party at The Last Resort

Costume contest at The Last Resort Bar, 325 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I. 9 p.m. $10 cover. More details.

PVD Artisans Halloween Market

An artisans market will take place at Lippitt Park with handmade local art alongside the Hope Street Farmers Market. There will be trick or treating for children throughout the park, food trucks, live music, crafts, and more. Lippitt Park, 1050 Hope St. 9 a.m. to 20 p.m. Free. More details.

Trunk or treat

All children are welcome and encouraged to wear costumes. Cars can be decorated, but handing out candy is not required to join. Cars should arrive at 1:30 — 1:45 p.m. so organizers can direct you to a spot and you can decorate your car. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attleboro, Massachusetts. Free.

St. Robert’s Bellarmine Trunk or Treat

The trunk or treat event is at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Church and includes food, music, games and crafts. Prizes awarded for the most creative trunk. 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Free. More details.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Interactive Show

The Greenwich Odeum brings the cult classic from screen to state with an interactive event. This performance also includes RKO Army’s performance of Michael Jackson’s Thriller. Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich, R.I. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. $12. Masks required. Audience participating props can not be brought inside the theater. Items will be sold inside. More Details.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo will host a Halloween event with some of the great music from the last 150 years, an intricately carved pumpkins display, glowing pumpkins 115 feet above the ground that are visible from the Zoo’s Soar Eagle Zip Ride. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Last entry at 10 p.m. Ticket prices available online.

Night at the Haunted Museum at Museum of Natural History

Experience bizarre art collections from the museum vaults and Ten31 spooky living art. Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:00pm-9:00pm, tickets sold in 15 minute intervals. Tickets must be pre-purchased, no tickets at the door. $20 regular admission, $18 for members. Due to the one-way pathway, strollers are not permitted and exhibits are only accessible by stairs for this event. More details.

Sunday, October 31

Deadly Fantasies/Silent Nightmare

Rhode Island’s popular home haunt is only open on Halloween night. Reviews at Rhode Island Haunted Houses calls it the “scariest” haunted house in the state. “My kids jumped, I jumped, we had so much fun,” one reviewer said. 10 Canonchet Trail, Johnston, R.I. Check their website for times. Free. More details.

Providence Monster Dash 5K and Kids Dash

A 5K run and kids run with costumes will take place on South Water Street, Providence, which will be overrun with zombies. Kids run at 9:30 a.m. and adults at 10 a.m. Adults $29-$35; kids $15-$20. More details.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo

The zoo will host a Halloween event with some of the great music from the last 150 years, an intricately carved pumpkins display, glowing pumpkins 115 feet above the ground that are visible from the Zoo’s Soar Eagle Zip Ride. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Last entry at 10 p.m. Ticket prices available online.

Which Way to the Candy Trunk or Treat in Bradford, R.I.

Trick or treat with spooky designed trunks. For kids and adults. The parking lot of Grills Preserve, 198 Bowling Lane Rd., Bradford, R.I. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free. More details.

Vegan Trunk-Or-Treat

Rhode Island Vegan Awareness is holding its fifth annual trunk or treat event. This family-friendly alternative to trick or treating includes decorating car trunks, costumes, and vegan candy. Free. Saint Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, R.I. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. More details.

Haunted Boat Tours

A narrated 60-minute tour with wine and prosecco provided. Adults 21-plus only. Providence Marina at 15 Bridge Street. 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tours. $50 tickets must be booked in advance. More details.

Acorn Maze and costume party at Escobar Farm

An old-fashioned Halloween costume party for the family, includes hayrides, hay play area and a corn maze. 255 Middle Rd., Portsmouth, R.I. 10 a.m. Adults $10, Kids 5-11, $8. More details.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.