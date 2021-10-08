“We’re about competing for time,” Fenton said, speaking from the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

When asked by the Globe about the competition, Lee Fenton, who took over as the CEO at Bally’s this month after it acquired UK-based Gamesys Group for $2.7 billion, immediately answered: “Facebook.”

PROVIDENCE — The new CEO of Rhode Island-based casino giant Bally’s said this week that he considers social media – not other gambling businesses like MGM or DraftKings – to be his company’s primary competitor, especially as it seeks to expand its online gambling footprint in the US.

Fenton, who previously worked as CEO of the Gamesys Group, will likely spend about half of his time in Rhode Island, but said he expects to be traveling throughout the country regularly.

Bally’s was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, and is headquartered in Rhode Island. The company now owns 14 brick-and-mortar casinos in 10 states and has access to online sports betting licenses in 15 states. The company recently launched a $100 million expansion of its casino in Lincoln.

The company has been on a multibillion-dollar spending spree over the last 18 months, acquiring Gamesys Group, daily fantasy sports business Monkey Knife Fight, and online game provider SportCaller. The company also struck a deal with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to rebrand 19 regional sports networks under the Bally’s name.

Fenton said Bally’s will be the first gambling company to have equal revenue from retail casinos and online gaming, noting that most industry rivals specialize in one or the other. But he predicted that i-gaming – think blackjack on your computer – will see considerable growth in the US in the coming years.

That’s part of the reason Bally’s considers non-gambling entities as its top completion, Fenton said. He said the company has 700,000 active players online – people who already wager – and another 700,000 who engage in free games or participate in an online community run by the company.

While the legalization of sports betting in the US has received the bulk of the gambling’s world’s attention in recent years, “i-gaming is certainly more profitable,” Fenton said.

Fenton also acknowledged that the gambling industry is seeing a wave of consolidation, although he said Bally’s isn’t seeking to be acquired. In recent weeks, Boston-based DraftKings made a $20 billion offer for Entain, a sports betting company in the UK.

