Two Boston police officers and a Boston Public Schools student were hospitalized Friday after a police cruiser collided with a small school bus in South Boston, police said.
The crash took place near the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, and police responded at around 12:57 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. The officers have injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Watson said.
A spokesman for Boston Public Schools said the student’s guardian was on the scene before they were transported via ambulance for medical treatment. The nature of child’s injuries was not immediately clear.
Advertisement
A 911 caller reporting the crash said the cruiser flipped over after colliding with the bus, Watson said, but he could not confirm if that was the case.
It was also not disclosed if the school bus driver was injured, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Globe Photo David L. Ryan