Two Boston police officers and a Boston Public Schools student were hospitalized Friday after a police cruiser collided with a small school bus in South Boston, police said.

The crash took place near the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avenue, and police responded at around 12:57 p.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. The officers have injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Watson said.

A spokesman for Boston Public Schools said the student’s guardian was on the scene before they were transported via ambulance for medical treatment. The nature of child’s injuries was not immediately clear.