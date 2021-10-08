Around 4:15 p.m., the woman’s car rolled over near the rest stop on Interstate 90 east, , State Police said in a statement. She was transported to UMASS Lakeside Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to State Police.

A female juvenile passenger was not injured, but was transported to UMass Lakeside for evaluation, State Police said.

The entrance to rest stop was closed for about two hours while police investigated the crash. Traffic on I-90 was not impacted, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Charlton and State Police.

