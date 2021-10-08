“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

The day will be observed on Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

In a separate proclamation on Columbus Day, Biden praised the role of Italian Americans in US society, but also referenced the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of the age brought about on the Americas.

“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities,” Biden wrote. “It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.”

It’s a break from former president Donald Trump’s ardent defense of “intrepid heroes” such as Columbus in his 2020 proclamation of the holiday.

“Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus’ legacy,’’ Trump said at the time. “These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.”

Associated Press

Trump, supporters blast McConnell over Senate debt-limit deal

WASHINGTON — Thursday’s debt-limit deal has prompted a new round of attacks on Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell by former president Donald Trump and his supporters, highlighting McConnell’s beleaguered role in a party where Trump remains the most powerful force.

‘’Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again,’’ Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC. ‘’He’s got all of the cards with the debt ceiling, it’s time to play the hand. Don’t let them destroy our Country!’’

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, one of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, described McConnell’s deal as an abject surrender to the Democrats. ‘’I don’t understand why we as Republicans are folding here,’’ he said. ‘’This is a complete capitulation.’’

And on his “War Room” podcast, former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon criticized McConnell at length, deriding him as ‘’the genius from Kentucky, the country lawyer’' and urging listeners to register their disapproval with McConnell because he ‘’caved’' on the debt ceiling.

McConnell’s office declined to comment Thursday on the critiques.

The attacks reflect McConnell’s contradictory, difficult role in the Republican Party. He is its top elected leader, running its Senate wing, and leading the charge against the Democratic agenda. Yet he is openly reviled by the former Republican president, who is also the party’s most influential figure, with millions of followers, and its potential 2024 presidential nominee.

The renewed barrage by Trump and his allies is part of a bid by the former president to turn Republicans against the senator from Kentucky and oust him as the party’s leader in the Senate. And it marks the latest effort by Trump to retaliate against his critics, since McConnell said after the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that Trump was ‘’practically and morally responsible.’’

During Trump’s presidency, he and McConnell often had a mutually beneficial political relationship, especially when it came to confirming Trump-nominated judges.

But any amity came to an abrupt end after McConnell recognized Joe Biden as the duly elected president following the ratification of his victory by the electoral college on Dec. 15, 2020.

McConnell has hardly been an outspoken Trump opponent. He has not criticized Trump since his statement shortly after the Capitol assault and has at times made conciliatory remarks, such as promising to support Trump if he is the Republican presidential nominee in the next election.

Washington Post

Oklahoma education official switches to Democratic Party, announces bid for governor

Oklahoma’s top public education official on Thursday switched her party affiliation to Democratic and announced a bid for governor, blasting Republican Governor Kevin Stitt’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Joy Hofmeister, a lifelong member of the GOP first elected as state superintendent in 2014, stressed that her values have not changed and that her decision was not an easy one. But she said she was bothered by what she called Stitt’s ‘’toothless health response.’’ She has previously broken with him over mask policies in schools.

‘’Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are grieving the loss of their loved ones,’’ Hofmeister told the Washington Post. ‘’We have seen the impact of the mismanaged pandemic response by Governor Stitt — and it is the children of Oklahoma, and families, that are bearing the brunt and cost of that.’’

The governor’s reelection campaign responded by defending his record. In a statement, campaign manager Donelle Harder cited a historic rise in public education funding and pay raises for teachers under Stitt’s leadership, adding that it came even as taxes were cut.

She said he had improved Oklahoma in critical categories ‘’while protecting our freedoms and core values.’’

Hofmeister’s decision to change parties, which was first reported by the Tulsa World, came after a summer surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Infections are now in decline across the United States after reaching an average of more than 150,000 per day nationwide, a level not seen since last winter.

In New Hampshire, another state politician switched his affiliation from Republican to Democratic last month due to concerns with the GOP’s coronavirus response: State Representative William Marsh, an ophthalmologist, took issue with state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines.

‘’I’m a doctor first, so I stood up for my patients and said, ‘I’m done with this,’’' he told the Washington Post at the time. ‘’And I left.’’

In Oklahoma, Hofmeister said several factors had led to her decision; she accused Stitt of hurting the state’s education system and failing to represent voters. But she had especially sharp criticism of his management of the pandemic response, accusing him of failing to listen to public health experts as the virus hammered the state. If she were in charge, she said, the state epidemiologist would have had more influence over policy decisions, ‘’and we would have worked harder to prepare Oklahomans for something that has now cost over 10,000 lives here.’’

‘’It really mattered who was governor in 2020,’’ she said. She added, ‘’Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party that I knew.’’

Washington Post