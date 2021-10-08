Unlike every other Democrat in the Senate Democratic caucus, he and Senator Kyrsten Sinemaof Arizona have blocked much of the bold agenda that progressives have long salivated for and that even President Biden himself has proposed.

They trash him every day on social media. They try to organize primary challenges against him. They get in their kayaks and paddle to his house boat in the Potomac River to yell at him.

There is not a lot of love lost for Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia among progressive Democrats.

But on Thursday night, as Republicans balked and gave Democrats 10 votes to break a filibuster to raise the nation’s debt ceiling until early December, there is a reality that instantly became obvious.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wasn’t the person who made Republican Leader Mitch McConnell cave. President Biden, who has argued he has a long running personal relationship with McConnell, also didn’t move him. The person who broke McConnell was Manchin. Now Democrats, who shun him every day, must come to terms with that.

Let’s go through the timeline to explain why.

Since July, McConnell has argued that he and his 50 member Republican caucus wouldn’t provide a single vote to help Democrats raise the debt ceiling. Not raising the debt ceiling would mean that America would be in default of its debts for the first time in the nation’s history.

Credit agencies spelled out in reports that this would be both disastrous for the economy and for the everyday American. This self-inflicted crisis would wipe out one-third of national wealth in an instant, according to one estimate. It would plunge the economy into recession and cause significant job loss. Further, interest rates would significantly increase, making it harder to buy a car or a house, or go to college, and eventually to even pay rent. In addition, it would also be more expensive for the government to provide basic services to the most vulnerable populations.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her best estimate was that unless the government passed a simple bill raising the debt ceiling, the above scenario would happen in October 18.

This is a reality that no one wanted. Republicans said that they didn’t want it. Democrats said that didn’t want it. But until late Wednesday, there was no knowing how the situation would be resolved.

While Republicans said they didn’t want the nation to default, they did want to force Democrats to be the ones to fix it unilaterally. After all, Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the White House. Democrats both had the power to raise the debt ceiling and all of the incentive since they are the ones who would likely be blamed if something went badly wrong.

To be clear, this wasn’t a debate over policy or ideological differences. Republicans weren’t calling for spending cuts or to increase taxes to pay down the ballooning national debt. Republicans, in fact, want to spend more on the military and Democrats want to spend more money on infrastructure and social programs.

Basically everyone in the Senate buys into the premise of the nation getting more into debt as long as it’s to fund their priorities, no matter what they say when they grandstand on television.

Which brings us back to Manchin. While Republicans wanted Democrats to act and Democrats refused to budge on their position that the vote should be bipartisan, the only breakthrough moment in months happened when Manchin floated late Wednesday night that he would favor ending the Senate filibuster over this issue.

This got McConnell’s attention. The filibuster has existed in its current form for a century. It demands there to be 60 votes in favor of a bill in order for it to pass, instead of a simple majority of 100 senators.

Structurally, Republicans benefit the most from the filibuster. This is because Republicans can win a majority of the Senate without having anything near the majority of the American population.

Ending the filibuster would be the biggest tactical loss for Republicans in at least a generation. Within hours of the news that Manchin was into dumping the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling, and that Sinema agreed with this position, the pair of Democratic Senators found themselves meeting with the Republican leader, of all people.

Suddenly, McConnell looked for a way out. He caved out of nowhere. He agreed to provide the 10 votes necessary to delay the nation from going into default until December 3rd.

Manchin then helped McConnell save face by saying, gosh, no he would never actually end the filibuster, since the question was no longer imminent.

In the end, McConnell kept his word as 11 Republicans voted to stop debate on the issue, clearing the way to suspend the debt limit on Thursday night.

McConnell does get something for this move. He basically ensures that Democrats will continue to strategize over this issue for the next month instead of talking about passing something else.

But the playbook Manchin just pulled, to seriously threaten the filibuster, is something that Democrats can use again and again on any bill. As long as Manchin agrees.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.