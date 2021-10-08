The research was conducted by the University of Virginia Center for Politics and Project Home Fire , an initiative aimed at “identifying and addressing the social, political, and psychological divides,” between those who cast their ballot for Trump and those who moved to elect Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Ethnic and racial politics in the United States have “reached their breaking point,” according to the poll published on Thursday, with the initial analysis suggesting that more than half of the respondents are “unpersuadable on immigration and cultural matters at this time.”

Immigration plays an outsized role in fueling the growing divide between Americans, especially where political beliefs and values are concerned, according to a newly published survey of Joe Biden and Donald Trump voters.

More than 2,000 voters were contacted for the project between July 22 and Aug. 4 of this year and were asked to respond to more than 300 questions on matters related to such divides.

One of the central findings of the poll underscored a stark difference in the feelings of Biden and Trump voters on the topics of discrimination and white privilege.

While supporters of the current president expressed “concern” about prejudice against people of color, those who cast their ballot for the former commander-in-chief noted they worry that “discrimination against whites will increase significantly” over the course of the next few years.

Biden voters who responded to the poll largely see systemic racism in America as a “real and serious problem.” Of those surveyed, 91 percent said they somewhat agreed with the statement, and 68 percent said they strongly agreed. In contrast, only 45 percent of Trump voters said they somewhat agreed, and even fewer, at 20 percent, said they strongly agreed.

The number of hate crimes nationwide rose to the highest level in a dozen years in 2020, spurred by attacks on Asian and Black victims, the FBI reported in August. When asked if they believed that immigrants face “substantial discrimination” in the country today, the vast majority of Biden voters again expressed agreement. Approximately 87 percent said they somewhat agreed, while 53 percent said they strongly agreed.

It was a marked contrast between the response given by Trump voters. Of those who responded, 49 percent said they somewhat agreed that immigrants face targeted bias and just 19 percent strongly agreed.

But perhaps the starkest divide between the two electoral groups was illustrated by their responses to whether they believed that white people have “advantages over people of color” in America.

While president, Trump railed against racial sensitivity training and against students learning about systemic racism in school. His supporters largely disagreed that white people have privileges not afforded to people of color — only 38 percent said they somewhat agreed, and 14 percent said they strongly agreed.

The majority of Trump voters, however, said they worried that discrimination against white people will rise “significantly in the next few years,” with 84 percent of respondents reporting that they somewhat agreed with the statement and 52 percent that they strongly agreed.

Meanwhile, Biden voters by a large margin said that they believe white people do have advantages (87 percent somewhat agreed, and 58 percent strongly agreed) and that they did not have concerns about discrimination against white people increasing.

The pattern followed the views of both groups on matters related to immigration, which has emerged as an increasingly heated issue for Biden, as immigrant rights advocates push him to act. Biden entered office with proposals to dismantle the harsh policies Trump put in place — regarding both the border and humanitarian protections — but he has had mixed success in seeing them through.

In the poll, Trump supporters were far more likely to express concerns about immigration and undocumented immigrants than were Biden voters.

Those divides were demonstrated over worries about having to “pay higher taxes,” fears about suffering personally from American culture changing, and about being a victim of a violent crime at the hands of an immigrant. In all cases, Trump voters were far more likely to collectively agree with the statements proposed than Biden supporters.

“In sum, Trump voters are deeply and personally animated by a strong anti-immigration sentiment that unites their thinking across previously distinct and separate policy areas,” the poll found. “For them, immigration splits the country and amplifies broader concerns.”

The conflicting attitudes between the two groups over racial and social justice issues translated to major divisions over perspectives on policy.

While Biden voters identified “combatting systemic racism and addressing racial diversity” — including reducing police violence and protecting the rights of marginalized groups — Trump voters were most concerned about immigration and “reducing illegal immigration.”

The researchers concluded that the findings reveal that immigration presents as an “expansive and expanding conflict accelerator that sits at the fulcrum of our deep, wide, and dangerous national divide.”

