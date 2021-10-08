We were alone in a passageway, but he lowered his voice anyway, for dramatic effect. “I’m getting out of here without a sheet cake,” he said.

It was my first day at the Globe and a colleague stopped me to talk about his own career arc, which involved an imminent — and stealthy — departure from the paper. His goal was to leave casually on a Friday and simply never return. To beat the office goodbye party at its own game.

Oh, in-office goodbye party, you with your frosting hit and forced cheer, who thought we’d look back with nostalgia? But now that the ritual has moved to Zoom — and Americans are quitting their jobs at historic levels — the awkwardness has grown even more intense.

It’s one thing to mark the end of a long career surrounded by colleagues in a bar or even a conference room. But with many workers still remote, and social distancing policies in place, millions of workers are saying goodbye to significant chunks of their lives totally alone, with only a laptop for collegiality.

When the end comes, it’s just you and the “leave meeting” button.

I wish me all the best in this exciting new chapter of my life!

“At the end of the Zoom it got bizarre,” said Aarti Chellakere of Natick, the honoree of an online send-off from Olin College of Engineering in the summer of 2020.

Chellakere was in tears, and colleagues were crying, too. But then … it just sort of went on, and on, with everyone staring into their own cameras, looking at themselves looking at everyone else.

Chellakere thought maybe she should end the meeting and the discomfort, but who knew the etiquette? “It was my party,” she said, “but I wasn’t the host of the call.”

Like many women during the pandemic, Chellakere left her job for child-care-related reasons. But her young children couldn’t wait for her to finish this one last professional obligation; as her colleagues were saying lovely things over Zoom, she could hear her kids banging on the closed door and yelling for her.

“Mom is having a farewell,” she called out as she muted herself, and colleagues watched the drama unfold. “Just give me a moment.”

The office goodbye — not unlike a funeral — can say a lot about a person. It can sum up who you were on this earth, or in this cubicle, except that for better, or worse, with the office tribute, you’re around to witness it.

Were you beloved and generous with your time and a mentor to younger workers? Were you a curmudgeon whose personality shortcomings only seem all fun and games and hahahaha now that you’re departing? Did you make no mark on the place at all?

The dream is a send-off like the tribute for Carol Davis, program coordinator in Harvard’s Physics Department. When she retired, after 50 years, 224 people from around the world joined a two-hour, 48-minute celebration, the Harvard Gazette reported.

“Three people read poems; two gave live musical performances; and 21 past presidents of the Kuumba Singers [a Black choral organization at Harvard] serenaded Davis.”

Some offices go to great lengths to make online send-offs feel like in-person affairs. Cakes are dropped off. Balloons are delivered. Gifts are left on the front step.

When Jack Clarke retired in the summer of 2020, after 26 years directing The Massachusetts Audubon Society’s public policy and government relations department, his Zoom featured a master of ceremonies, and he was presented with a 31-page tribute book and a signed resolution from the Massachusetts Senate lauding him on his career, both of which were (secretly) driven ahead of time to his house on the North Shore.

He was touched by it all, he said, but even so, “It felt weird. I’d never been to a computer farewell, never mind, my own.”

On the other end of things is Monica Maganzini. In April, she left a job she’d had for six years, her first out of college, at an architectural firm where she worked her way up from intern to designer and assistant project manager.

The bad vibes started before the Zoom began when colleagues were given hardly any notice that it would be happening. Then Maganzini herself logged on a few minutes late, only to find just three or four people in little screens, and none she had worked with closely.

“I think they were just curious as to what a Zoom send-off would look like,” she said. “It was insulting.”

As the pandemic forces offices to change, an expert on workplace belonging, Adam Smiley Poswolsky, says it’s time to rethink the goodbye party, be it on Zoom or in person.

“We’ve always waited until the person’s last day to say how much they meant to the office,” said Poswolsky, author of “Friendship in the Age of Loneliness.” “Maybe we should do it on a monthly basis.”

Noooooooo!

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.