I have a message for the Texas lawmakers. Recently I saw in the newspaper that in Texas, women may not have the right to abortion. Even though I don’t live in Texas, I think that is not fair. A reason why I think it’s not fair is women can make their own decisions without men bossing them around. I suggest that the Texas lawmakers change the law so women have equal rights as men.
Hannah Mandell
Age 8
Wakefield
If people all wear masks, then the virus will be over sooner. I want the virus to be over because we can go to more places and then we won’t need to wear masks. Do it because then people won’t get dead a lot. I wish people would wear masks so people can stay alive and not get the virus.
Advertisement
Nathan Mandell
Age 5
Wakefield