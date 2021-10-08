The science is clear. Numerous studies published in respected, peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals have shown the effectiveness of face masks in diminishing the transmission of COVID-19. I have seen no peer-reviewed studies attesting to harm to children from wearing masks. But the pressure is on Governor Baker as we approach an election year. While I commend Baker on his leadership in 2020 during the pandemic, he has been noticeably quiet on the scene this year.

The Baker administration appears to be moving toward easing COVID mask mandates in schools under pressure from a loud anti-mask lobbying effort by parents unwilling to accept the consequences ( “State feels pushback on school mask rules,” Page A1, Oct. 3).

As an elected member of our town’s Board of Health since 1983, I hope that Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley will not be reined in by political pressure placed on the governor in following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As we are seeing from the number of breakthrough infections, an 80 percent vaccination rate does not protect against reinfection with COVID variants.

Richard F. Taylor

Chair

Boxford Board of Health





There’s a troubling enforcement loophole in state’s policy

It is interesting that the state’s COVID advisers believe that an 80 percent vaccination rate, as a threshold for reducing indoor masking, will keep students, teachers, and school administrators safe. The vaccination requirements for public schools, for most diseases, specify actual proof of vaccination. But the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s masking policy allows schools to count a “signed self-attestation” toward the 80 percent threshold for vaccination against COVID-19.

If that threshold is to mean anything at all, it has to be based on actual immunity. Have the governor’s advisers read the policy that they are supporting?

Timothy Wright

Medford





I was alarmed by Kay Lazar’s article in Sunday’s Globe about complaints about the wearing of masks in school. I work in an elementary school and was so relieved when masks were mandated. I feel that masks are protecting me and, most of all, my unvaccinated students. In the last year and a half of mask wearing, I have never once heard a student complain about wearing one. The students are amazingly compliant. They are allowed mask breaks throughout the day and are not required to wear masks outside at recess. Our COVID numbers are low because we wear masks. Let’s follow the science and not a push from anti-maskers.

I am vaccinated, but I could still become infected and, worst of all, infect an unvaccinated student or an immunocompromised colleague. If a mask reduces that possibility at all, then I will keep wearing one.

Meg Singer

Norfolk