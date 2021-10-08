Re “Smith & Wesson moving headquarters out of Mass.: Cites proposed gun laws for shift; legislators point to cheaper labor in Tenn.” (Page A1, Oct. 1): I was not surprised to learn that Smith & Wesson was leaving Massachusetts for Tennessee. It seemed only a matter of time before the firm followed other gun companies south chasing the gun culture for acceptance.

While the loss of jobs at the company’s headquarters in Springfield are unfortunate and painful, Smith & Wesson represents the tired old economy Massachusetts left behind (akin to North Carolina having tied its future to tobacco and Kentucky to coal).