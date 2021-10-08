Year built 1890

Square feet 6,347

Bedrooms 6

Baths 6 full, 2 half

Sewer/Water Public

Taxes $9,684 (2021)

There is an awful lot going on in this 1-acre-plus lot, starting from the red brick walkway leading to the curvy front porch of the towering Victorian and ending with trees in the backyard that line what can accurately be described as an outdoor recreation area for all ages.

The front walkway bisects a flat, wide lawn before ending at the stairs to a porch that sweeps around the left of the house. The front door opens into a foyer where the signs of preservation are immediately present, including the parquet hardwood flooring.

There are numerous features original to the 131-year-old home still extant: a butler’s pantry, the curved railing on the foyer stairs, a built-in mirrored cabinet in the foyer, hardwood flooring in the major rooms on all levels of the home, a sideboard in the dining room, four working wood-burning fireplaces, and the light fixtures in the foyer and living room.

The front door opens to a foyer flanked by parlors. There is also a connection to the kitchen and elegant curvy stairs to the upper level that feature beautiful “rope” square-top wooden balusters and board-and-batten wainscoting. Both of the parlors boast the original fireplaces and light fixtures, multiple windows, and crown molding.

The eat-in kitchen is as expansive as expected in a 6,347-square-foot home, but it is also an updated space with distinctive features: wide sliding glass doors that open up the space to an expansive deck. A slanted ceiling above the sliders holds five skylights. A gas fireplace with a white mantel occupies a corner of the room, creating a comfy seating area. The cooking space includes an L-shaped island with a sink, a cooktop, and a double-thick granite countertop with honed edges. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove and double-wide refrigerator, and the cabinets are cherry. The kitchen also offers recessed and pendant lighting and a dining area with a wrought iron and crystal chandelier.

The adjoining formal dining room features built-ins, crown molding, a fireplace, the original built-in sideboard, stained glass, and a gorgeous chandelier dripping with crystals that is original to the house.

A half bathroom with a marble sink and floor completes this level.

The stairs to the second floor end in a sitting area from which the primary bedroom suite and two other suites radiate. The primary bedroom suite offers a period light fixture, crown and picture frame molding, hardwood flooring, tall windows, and an en-suite bath with a glass-enclosed shower, a tile floor, and a single vanity fashioned from a baroque dresser with a mirror to match. The second bedroom has crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-ins, and an en-suite bath with a small claw-foot tub/shower combination, a tile floor, and a porcelain pedestal sink. The third bedroom comes with crown molding, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, four windows, and its own en-suite bathroom. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets.

The fourth bedroom on this floor has built-in bookshelves and a fireplace. It is being used as a den.

The top floor holds two more bedrooms (one used as a playroom) and a full bath. There is also a third room with its own balcony.

The partially finished basement offers a toilet-only bath and a full bath with a shower stall. The Globe considers these half and full baths, respectively.

The walk-out basement and the deck off the kitchen provide access to a backyard ready for four seasons of entertaining — from a lawn that invites sledding in the winter, two stone fire pits that offer warm welcomes in the fall, a half basketball court to channel one’s March Madness in the spring, and for summer, a heated saltwater gunite pool with a hot tub, as well as a cabana on the lower level of the garage that has a seating area with a television, a full bath, and a wet bar. The bar is where they used to store coal in the 1800s, the owners said.

Kimberly O’Neil Mara of Century 21 North East is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

See more photos of the home below:

The stairs have "rope" square-topped balusters and board-and-batten wainscoting. Drone Home Media

This bedroom has a ceiling fan, big windows, and hardwood flooring. Drone Home Media

The porch wraps around the home. Drone Home Media

The seating area on the third-floor landing. Drone Home Media

The second parlor off the foyer. Drone Home Media

The kitchen has a seating area, a dining area, and expansive sliders to the deck. Drone Home Media

One of two parlors in the home. Drone Home Media

The butler's pantry. Drone Home Media

One of two stone firepits on the property. Drone Home Media

The fireplace, chandelier, and sideboard (not pictured) in the dining room are original to the home. Drone Home Media

Like all of the bedrooms on the second floor, this one has hardwood flooring. Drone Home Media

The deck off the kitchen. Drone Home Media

One of the home's six full baths. Drone Home Media

The home sits on 1.08 of an acre. Drone Home Media

The fitness area in the basement. Drone Home Media

A tiered walkway leads down to the backyard lawn, and pool. Drone Home Media

The primary bedroom's en-suite bath has a glass-enclosed shower and a vanity fashioned from a baroque dresser. Drone Home Media

The property comes with a half-court basketball setup. Drone Home Media

Some of the basement is finished. Drone Home Media

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com.