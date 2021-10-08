Connolly, and his coaches at North Andover, knew he was capable of more.

In the COVID-altered Fall I season, Connolly ran a personal-best of 18 minutes, 1 second over the 3.1 miles at the MSTCA’s Frank Kelley Invitational at Highland Park in Attleboro.

Working alongside assistant cross-country coach Bill Varney, who also works with the school’s distance runners during the indoor/outdoor season, Connolly made several changes to his training.

He had suffered through shin splits during the fall, so Varney brought Connolly along slowly, but began to up his mileage as moved on. He demanded more

“What I liked was that he took the constructive criticism,” Varney said. “It is exciting to see him get closer to the runner I think he should be.”

Connolly ran a mile PR of 4:42.5 during indoor track at the Last Chance Invitational, less than a second off the Freshman New Balance Nationals standard. In outdoor track he ran 4:45 over the same distance at the MSTCA Jim Hoar Invitational, just a glimpse of things to come.

As the spring turned to summer and with Connolly fully healthy, he was ready to put in a full offseason of work. He upped his mileage to 40-plus per week, training six days per week with his Scarlet Knights teammates.

“This summer I really hit the nail on the head,” Connolly said. “I did more mileage than I ever have in my life . . . it definitely helped me improve a lot.”

The months of preseason training paid off in a big way. On Sept. 25 Connolly ran 15:59 at the Kelley Invitational at the Wrentham Development Center — taking the Open race. The junior surprised many, but no one more than himself.

“Going into the race I was expecting, hopefully, to get somewhere around a 16:30 personal best,” Connolly said. “I really blew away my expectations.”

For North Andover coach Rick DelleChiaie, the performance was a clear testament to Connolly’s development over the last 12 months.

“He committed himself to summer running and running consistently, and now he has seen the effects of that,” DelleChiaie said. “It has been a wonderful transformation to see him go through.”

Connolly was the only Scarlet Knight who had a big day at Frank Kelley. Although the race had no team scoring, North Andover made a statement, placing its entire first five in the top 35 spots. Connolly was followed by senior Matthew McDevitt in 14th (16:38), junior Luke Stad in 15th (16:39), senior Andrew Sorokin in 24th (16:57), sophomore Luke McGillivray in 34th (17:15), senior Colby Winn in 57th (17:43), and senior Keenan Gosselin in 61st (17:47).

The Scarlet Knights will compete again this weekend in New York at the Manhattan Highschool Cross Country Invitational, where they will go head to head with the only team ranked above them in the first MSTCA coaches poll, St. John’s Prep.

DelleChiaie views the race as more of a “treat” for his runners, and is mainly focused on keeping his team prepared for the postseason.

Championship season begins for North Andover with the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship, which DelleChiaie has circled on the calendar. There the Scarlet Knights will face off against conference rival Lowell, which narrowly won in a dual meet Wednesday, 27-33. Despite the loss, DelleChiaie came out of the meet confident about his team’s chances to come out on top at the championship meet.

“I think we left there hungrier than we came in,” DelleChaie said. “In three weeks I think we are going to fare better, assuming we can stay healthy.”

Individually Connolly is looking to be the Merrimack Valley Conference champion. Beyond that, he has high expectations for himself at the state level, and believes he should be right up there at the All-State Championship. His 15:59 performance at Frank Kelley is the fifth-fastest time run this fall at Wrentham Developmental Center, the venue of the All-State Championship.

Hitting the trails

▪ With just one senior in its top 10, the Brookline girls might look like a rebuilding squad on paper. But the Warriors have asserted themselves as a frontrunner in the stacked Bay State Conference, sitting 7-1 with one dual meet remaining.

Spearheading the surge is breakout sophomore Lucia Werner, who has become the team’s No. 1 runner and one of the fastest in the league. A gymnast before high school, she was solid in her first year as a freshman, but has reached an entirely different level this fall.

“Everything’s about, when are we going to compete? Who’s in the race? Who can I race against? Who’s going to challenge me to get better every race?” coach Mike DeYoung said. “I think that’s one of the things that really works well for her because she just really enjoys competition.”

Werner recently finished ninth (19:24.56) at the Frank Kelley Invitational. Junior Camille Jordan and sophomore Audrey Seeger (sister of 2020 Globe All-Scholastic Adrian Seeger) also lead the Brookline pack.

▪ The MSTCA has a unique meet planned for Saturday. The inaugural Fort Devens Challenge pits teams of seven runners on three courses of different lengths. Two runners will race the “Easy” 3K, two will take the “Moderate” 4K, and three will run the “Hard” 5K. Scoring is completed using the cumulative times of all seven runners.

▪ The MSTCA also released its first Coaches’ Poll of the season that ranks the top 10 schools across all three divisions for boys and girls. On the boys’ side, stalwart St. John’s Prep holds the top spot in D1, while Wakefield reigns in D2 and Bishop Stang is first in D3.

For the girls, Marshfield (D1), Whitinsville Christian (D2) and Weston (D3) sit atop their respective divisions. Five of the top 10 spots in D1 are held by Bay State Conference teams: Newton North (No. 3), Weymouth (No. 5), Brookline (No. 7), Needham (No. 8) and Wellesley (No. 10).

Meets to watch

Tuesday, Wakefield at Burlington (boys), 4 p.m. — Nos. 1 and 3 for Division 2 in the first MSTCA Coaches Poll, respectively, the Warriors and Red Devils face off in what should be an indicator of who the frontrunner is for the Middlesex League championship.

Tuesday, St. John’s Prep at BC High, 4 p.m. — The two top dogs in the Catholic Conference, and Nos. 1 and 6 in the MSTCA poll for Division 1, respectively, the visitors will face their biggest dual meet test in a matchup of Eagles.

Wednesday, Billerica vs. Haverhill at Methuen (girls), 3:30 p.m. — The tri-meet features two Merrimack Valley Conference stalwarts in Haverhill junior Finleigh Simonds and Methuen senior Miana Caraballo.

Wednesday, Marshfield at Hingham (girls), 4:00 — Two talented, deep, and undefeated squads square off in a Patriot League battle.

Wednesday, Newton North vs. Weymouth @ Milton (girls), 4:00 — It’s a clash of Bay State Conference unbeatens as the Tigers and Wildcats sit 6-0, and Milton is another competitive opponent in a loaded league.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.